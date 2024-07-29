Rod Stewart Says His ‘Days Are Numbered’ in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

With his 80th birthday less than six months away, Rod Stewart admitted his days are definitely numbered.

During a recent interview with The Sun, the rock n’ roll legend stated, “I’m aware my days are numbered but I’ve got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can.”

Rod Stewart further pointed out that he “probably” has another 15 years of life left. “I can do that easy mate, easy,” he declared.

The rocker further spoke about his final Las Vegas residency, The Hits, which is at The Colosseum, ­Caesars Palace. Although he’s heading into his 80s, Stewart said he still “goes mad” on the booze after each of his shows.

“I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s,” he admitted. “And I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show. The older you get, the more you have to do that. Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider?”

Rod Stewart then shared that he still parties with her bandmates after the shows. “We go mad after every show. There are 13 of us, six women, really great musicians and I make them drink. We absolutely love it.”

Although he aims to protect his voice, Rod Stewart said he has a “quick Bacardi” that he tries to convince himself is good for his voice. “After a show, we all get stuck into the Martinis. Most bands all go home and go to bed but we don’t. We have a big old party.”

Rod Stewart Plans to Have His Blood ‘Clean’ When He Returns to the UK

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart opens up about how he will maintain his health once he returns to the UK post-residency.

“When I come back to the UK I am going to have my blood cleaned,” he explained. “As I’ve been told it is a real boost to the system.”

Rod Stewart pointed out that he’s not on any prescription medication. “I’m not on any pills. No nothing. You’ve got to remember I’ve been doing this all my life — I don’t suffer after a show. Sometimes I take an anti-inflammatory if my knee is playing up but very rarely. I don’t need pills.”

Noting that he stays “very, very fit” by having the same trainer for 31 years, Stewart said he’s working on building a track at his UK home. “I am currently building a track at my house in Essex and I am going to try to beat the world record for a 79-year-old, which I think is about 17 seconds. I’m f—ng mad, ain’t I?

He then added, “I do enjoy keeping myself fit. Sometimes you don’t want to do it but you’ve got to.”