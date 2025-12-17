Rockstar Reveals Relapse Sparked Tour Cancellation and Confirms His Band Is Broken Up

Rockstar Anthony Green has explained what happened with CIrca Survive, the band he was the frontman for. The band inexplicably went on hiatus in 2022, and it looks like it’ll stay that way forever.

Back in 2022,Circa Survive’s Blue Sky Noise 10th anniversary tour kept getting pushed back, until it eventually got cancelled. Their Patreon Page explained that the band was going on an indefinite hiatus.

Well, Anthony Green has spoken to HardLore, where he reveals everything about what happened.

“I’d call it a breakup,” he said. “I think hiatus was thrusted upon us. But it’s hard to talk about all that stuff because Circa wasn’t just a band for me. We were like a family.” Green notes that he wished he did things differently, and the outcome for the band was “heartbreaking.”

Green noted that the band had to postpone the Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour due to the pandemic. But then “we postponed it, and postponed it, and I relapsed right before and had to go to treatment.”

Anthony Green Blames Substance Relapse On Circa Survive Break Up

“It was a really stressful time for the band,” he said. “This is all their life doing this band. And all their life is having to deal with me sometimes being accountable, sometimes being not.”

“I think it got to the point where it was so difficult, and I was so far gone, that I think for them the best thing was for me just to get help and to focus on that. And nobody really knew what to do. And darkness descended.”

“Circa Survive is the best thing that ever happened to me, and I love it more than anything. And I always want to celebrate it, and I always will,” he continued.

Green is unsure if Circa Survive will ever return in any format again. He explained that he didn’t think it would be the same. As a “people pleaser,” he wants to give the people what they want. And he’s not confident a returned Circa Survive could do that.