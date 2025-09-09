2000s Rockstar to Stop Touring Due to Hashimoto’s Disease Symptoms

A 2000s rockstar is going to stop touring with his group as he continues to experience the exhausting symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease.

In a statement on Instagram, Breaking Benjamin bandmate Shaun Foist confirmed that he has been battling the autoimmune disease since 2017. The drummer reported experiencing a range of symptoms, including fatigue, leg weakness, stiffness, weight changes, and issues with drumming control.

“During the Awaken the Fallen tour, I was experiencing extreme leg fatigue and complications,” he explained. Making drumming nearly impossible. We ran tests on my back that came out fine, thankfully, but tests confirmed Hashimoto’s had flared, pushing my thyroid into ‘hyper’ mode, causing weakness and weight loss.”

Following the latest round of tests and the conversations he had with his doctors, Foist said he had decided to step away from the road at this time to focus on healing.

“Please continue to support the band and enjoy the shows,” Foist shared. “I care deeply about our legacy, and I don’t want my health to affect performances.”

He went on to add, “Thank you for the years of love and support. I will play drums again.”

Foist has been with the band since 2014. His bandmates also spoke out by writing, “We are thankful to [Shaun Foist] for all these years of playing with us and being a part of the Breaking Benjamin family.”

The band has kicked off its fall tour and has welcomed drummer James Cassells.

What is Hashimoto’s Disease?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. It is also known as Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, chronic lymphocytic thyroiditis, and chronic autoimmune thyroiditis.”

Among the disease’s symptoms are fatigue and sluggishness, increased sensitivity to cold, muscle weakness, joint pain and stiffness, and swelling of the thyroid.”

Along with the rockstar, other celebrities who have Hashimoto’s disease are Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, and Victoria Justice.