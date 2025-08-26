Rockstar Dies of Stomach Cancer: Xava Drago Was 56

Xava Drago, the lead vocalist of the Mexican rock band Coda, has passed away following a battle with cancer.

The singer passed away in Mexico City on August 21 from stomach cancer, according to Billboard. He was 56 years old.

His bandmates announced the news on the group’s social media accounts.

“Our hearts are broken. With deep sadness, we want to share with you that our beloved Xava has passed away,” the band wrote in Spanish on its Instagram account. “We send our love to his entire family and wish with all our hearts that they soon find comfort and peace. We are with you. Xava was always a warrior — he loved what he did, always intense, always passionate.”

“We are profoundly grateful to have shared life and the stage with him,” the statement continued. “It has been a great honor and an incredible privilege. We want to thank the fans, friends, the media, the doctors, Xava’s family, and everyone who gave their hearts and support to stand by him shoulder-to-shoulder on this difficult journey — a journey that, sadly, has now come to an end.”

Xava Drago Said His Final Goodbye to Fans Earlier This Month After a Year of Battling Cancer

According to Billboard, the singer, born Salvador Aguilar, was diagnosed with stomach cancer approximately a year ago. Throughout his battle, he openly shared his journey with his followers. Earlier this month, he announced his departure from public life after doctors had exhausted all available treatment options.

“To my family, fans, bandmates, and friends, my endless thanks. From the dawn of time at daybreak, you showed me your unmatched beauty and that pure, unconditional love,” he singer wrote on Facebook on August 13.

Xava Drago, lead singer of Coda, was a major figure in Mexican rock during the ’90s. The band’s 1993 hit “Tócame” launched their success, followed by the 1994 release of “Aún” from the album Veinte Para las Doce. The album also featured popular tracks like “Sin Ti No Se Continua” and “Eternamente,” according to Billboard.

On August 16, Xava Drago unveiled his final solo album, Gracias Infinitas. Recorded during the final months of his illness, the album serves as a heartfelt farewell to both his music and his fans.