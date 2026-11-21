Australian musician Jordan Brunoli, bassist for Brisbane indie-rock band Bugs, has died aged 31 following an 18-month battle with stage-four colorectal cancer.

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Brunoli died on November 18, 2026, surrounded by family and friends in Brisbane, per ABC News. His death marks a heartbreaking end to a journey that saw the young musician confront a terminal diagnosis while continuing to pursue his passion for music.

Doctors diagnosed Brunoli with incurable stage-four colorectal cancer in 2025, when he was just 29. His diagnosis shocked fans and Australia’s music community, prompting an outpouring of support and fundraising to help cover his medical and living expenses.

The musician underwent major surgery to remove tumours from his bowel and lymph nodes. Doctors also created a permanent stoma. He subsequently received chemotherapy, but the cancer continued to spread despite treatment.

Jordan Brunoli Enjoyed A Brilliant Career

Brunoli married his long-term partner, George, in May 2026. The couple celebrated their relationship amid the devastating news that another cancer treatment had stopped working.

Despite his deteriorating health, Brunoli remained committed to music. He continued working with Bugs bandmates Connor Brooker and Brock Weston on their fourth album, Head Noise, which the group released in August.

The trio also performed two sold-out shows in Brisbane in September, giving fans an opportunity to celebrate the band’s music alongside Brunoli.

Beyond his musical achievements, Brunoli used his final months to raise awareness about bowel cancer among younger Australians. He explained that a doctor initially dismissed his health concerns because of his age.

He urged young people to advocate for themselves, seek answers and pursue another medical opinion when necessary. Brunoli also spoke about the importance of family, friendship and the support he received throughout his illness.