rockstar-brian-molko-accused-of-defaming-major-international-politician

Placebo frontman Brian Molko has been sued for calling Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a fascist and racist.

Videos by Suggest

According to The Guardian, Meloni was mentioned while Molko was performing at a festival in 2023. The musician also referred to the world leader as a “piece of s—“ while he was on stage.

Following the performance, Meloni sued Molko for his remarks. Prosecutors then opened an investigation into the claims. Nearly two years later, Molko was charged with “contempt of the institutions.”

It was further reported that defaming the Italian government, parliament, courts, or army can result in a fine of up to €5,000 and a direct summons to trial.

While public defamation can result in a prison term of up to three years, a spokesperson for justice minister Carlo Nordio said Brian Molko is not likely to receive a custodial sentence.

A spokesperson for Placebo told the media outlet that there will be no comment about the legal situation.

Along With Brian Molko, the Italian Prime Minister Has Sued Others For Defamation

Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party and the hard-right coalition, has been in office since 2022. She was recently seen at the inauguration of US president, Donald Trump.

According to Sky News, Meloni previously sued and won a defamation lawsuit against journalist Roberto Saviano, who called her a “ba—and” during a 2020 TV interview. He made the remark over Meloni’s “anti-immigrant” policies.

Meloni has also been known to be a “divisive” figure. One of her controversial moves has been to pass a law making it illegal for couples to travel abroad to have a child through surrogacy.

Those who break the law could be imprisoned for up to two years and fined up to €1 million.

