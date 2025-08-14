Rock Star’s Wife Files for Divorce Amid Abuse and Teen Texting Allegations

Former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden’s wife has filed for divorce, following allegations that he sent explicit text messages to teenagers.

Fashion influencer Kate Bowman filed on Wednesday after just three months of marriage to the musician, according to TMZ. Bowman stated “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, but did not include a separation date in the filing.

The social media influencer, with over 40,000 Instagram followers, is seeking spousal support. Additionally, she has requested that the court deny Madden, 46, any form of financial assistance.

It’s unknown if the couple had a prenuptial agreement before their May 6 wedding.

The Divorce Filing Follows Accusations of Physical Abuse and Sexting Teens

The divorce filing comes weeks after Bowman accused the musician of physical abuse and sexting teens about a “rape fantasy.”

“He physically abused me,” Bowman alleged in court documents obtained by The New York Post. “I’m now terrified of him.”

After confronting him about the alleged text messages, she says the bass player became enraged, seizing her arms before forcefully pushing her against the kitchen counter.

Mickey Madden and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform onstage in 2012. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

“He pulled me to the ground and was out of his mind,” she claimed in her filing. “I managed to move around and escape him, got up, and ran out of the house to escape him.”

According to the documents, Bowman hurried out of their family home in Los Angeles, with Madden following close behind, dressed only in underwear and barefoot.

“He ran after me in his underwear and barefoot, caught up to me, shoved me against the gate, and then tried to grab me back to the house,” she alleged.

Bowman said she escaped Madden’s alleged behavior by running into the street, but he “found [her] twice in different locations, physically abusing me each time.”

Bowman was Granted a Temporary Domestic Violence Restraining Order

Her filing included multiple screenshots captured by her doorbell camera. In the documents, Bowman stated that she did not recognize Madden and had never witnessed that side of him before that day.

After their alleged incident, Bowman stayed with a friend. She said Madden apologized through texts and letters, promising to seek rehab for sex addiction.

A judge granted Bowman a temporary domestic violence restraining order. However, they denied her request to have Madden move out of their home. She has also requested custody of their Siberian huskies, Toast and Jam.

The former couple is scheduled to appear in court on August 20.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.