rock-star-comes-out-as-trans

The lead singer and guitarist of Mark of Cain, a legendary Australian alternative rock band, has come out as a trans woman.

Videos by Suggest

After a lifetime of “inner conflict,” soul searching, and channeling her life as an “outsider” into her music, Josie Scott decided to cut through the noise and go “straight to the point with little or no bulls—”… all in a single social media post.

“As I’ve aged, and mortality is ever closer, I’ve decided to embrace, rather than endure, who I am,” Scott explained in the Monday post.

Scott says she has struggled with “gender dysphoria” since she was 8 years old. She “assumed I’d just live my life, complain a lot,” and channel those feelings into cryptic lyrics.

After a bad bout with COVID-19 in 2022, Scott started to reassess everything.

“I knew I would always regret not having the courage of my convictions to live my life,” Scott revealed. “Seeing so many young people now able to embrace who they are and live authentically without as much bullshit as existed when I was young helped shine a light on the possibility that maybe I can finally be me in my autumn years.”

Opening up and deciding to “finally live as myself” has been both liberating and challenging. However, she admits, “the happiness I feel outweighs any obstacles I’ve faced so far.”

Scott’s family and close friends know her as Josie, or Jo for short. She notes, “and given where I identify on the gender spectrum, I fit within the paradigm of being a trans woman.”

Mark of Cain Fans and Friends Show Support for Vocalist After They Come Out as Trans

The Mark of Cain has released five studio albums, starting with their 1989 debut, Battlesick. Their most recent record, Songs of the Third and Fifth, arrived in 2012. The band’s legacy was further cemented in 2022 when they were inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame.

Following Josie’s announcement, the Australian rock band Regurgitator shared a supportive post on Facebook. Sharing a poster from their co-headlining tour in 1995, the band wrote, “In solidarity. Admire the guts. Know the strength. Respect!”

The Mark of Cain’s Facebook page reposted Regurgitator’s tribute, adding: “1995. With thanks. Maybe we do it again?”

Meanwhile, generations of fans showed their support in the comments section to the rock star’s post about coming out as trans.

“Eh, you do you. How does it go… those that mind don’t matter and those that matter don’t mind,’ one level-headed fan wrote. “Mate, I teared up a bit at this news. I couldn’t be more proud of you,” another fan added. “Genuine, authentic rocker is all we see, Jo,” a third fan wrote.

The positive comments even got a bit of feedback from relieved fans…

“The comments in here are actually restoring some of my faith in humanity,” one comment read.

That said, Scott assured fans in their post that the news wasn’t going to change the band.

“We’ll continue to write, record, and perform hard heavy music, and I may look a little more androgynous, but everything else remains the same,” they promised.