Rock Musician Suffered Stroke on Thanksgiving, Diagnosed With Hole in Heart

A rock musician discovered another health issue after suffering a stroke on Thanksgiving Day.

In a recent Facebook post, Gary Hoey revealed that he suffered a TIA mini stroke while preparing for the holiday. The situation led him to postpone his performance at the Sellersville Theater.

“Doctor’s orders,” the rock musician wrote. “So sorry for any inconvenience to you all. We will make up the show.”

Recalling the moments leading up to the stroke, Hoey said he was wishing his sister a happy Thanksgiving when the medical emergency occurred. “All of a sudden, my speech got slurred, my face started to droop,” he recounted. “And my right leg went numb. We called EMTs ASAP.”

Doctors did an MRI scan and a CAT scan to find out what led to the stroke. However, everything came back fine. “You all know me, I exercise daily and I drink lots of water, but stuff still happens. I’m so thankful for the staff, The nurses the technicians and the doctors at the Saint Joseph’s hospital. They are my Christmas angels.”

The Rock Musician Experienced An Issue in His Heart

Days after the stroke, Hoey revealed to his fans that doctors discovered he had a hole in his heart.

In a video update, the rock musician stated that the hole in his heart may have lead to his stroke. “It is treatable, 30% of people are born with holes in their hearts,” he shared. “And they don’t even know it. I’ve been cleared to continue my tour. And I’m looking forward to seeing you all.”

He then thanked his fans for their constant support during his health woes. “Take care of yourselves so you can be there for the ones you love,” he added. “Do some walking and stay hydrated. LETS GO!”

Hoey has eight performances lined up before Christmas.

The rock musician has toured/recorded with various music legends, including Queen’s Brian May, Ted Nugent, Foreigner, The Doobie Brothers, Rick Derringer, and Lita Ford.