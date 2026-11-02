Rock Musician Speaks Out After His Driver Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency

Rock musician Sawyer Hill is making a difficult decision after his bus driver died unexpectedly.

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He spoke about the incident in a Facebook post.

“On Oct. 14., in the middle of the night near the Colorado-Wyoming border, our tour bus ran off the side of the road and flipped,” he shared. “It was a terrifying experience for everyone on board, myself included, and we are devastated to share that our driver lost his life. Several members of our band and crew were also injured.”

Hill went on to explain that the investigation into the crash was still underway and “out of respect for that process and for our driver and his family,” they wouldn’t be sharing anymore details.

“After careful consideration, I’ve determined there is not a viable path forward to continue shows on the current Everybody’s Home, Nobody’s Happy tour in North America. And that the focus and priority for my band and crew should be on processing and healing.”

He revealed that his team would be working on rescheduling all tour dates.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with you all. Thank you for your understanding, compassion and support during this difficult time.”

The family of his bus driver, David RollingCloud Jackson, revealed more of what happened in a GoFundMe.

Jackson’s daughter-in-law, Danni Wong, explained that he “experienced a sudden medical emergency behind the wheel, causing the bus to cross three lanes of traffic before eventually rolling.”

She also shared that an autopsy revealed Jackson had been living with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD). She says even he wasn’t aware of this prior to his death.

However, they still don’t know what the exact medical emergency was that ended his life.

But Wong said the autopsy showed he had passed away before the crash. When the paramedics arrived at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

“One moment, David was out doing something he loved, and the next, his family was left trying to comprehend a loss that feels impossible to put into words.”

The funds raised will first be used to transport Jackson’s body from Wyoming to his home in Minnesota. Anything else will be used towards funeral costs.

“We cannot undo what happened. We cannot take away the pain we’re all feeling. And we cannot replace the time we should have had left with him.”