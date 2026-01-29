rock-musician-who-worked-with-prince-reveals-pregnancy

A rock musician who once worked with Prince recently announced her latest pregnancy.

In a post on Instagram, Hannah Welton, the drummer of Prince’s former backup band, 3rdeyegirl, announced the pregnancy news.

“CONFESSION: we’ve been keeping a secret. 😉🤫🙊 Baby #6 is cookin and on the way,” the post’s caption reads. “There’s been so much excitement in our home. “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭127‬:‭3‬ ‭NLT‬‬ There is nothing like the joy of new life. A miraculous work that leaves me speechless as if it’s the first time every time. Can’t wait to meet you little one!”

Welton further wrote, “Right now we’re at 3 girls and 2 boys. AND we have a pattern – girl, boy, girl, boy, girl…”

Welton performed in 3rdeyegirl from 2012 to 2016 alongside bandmates Donna Grantis and Ida Kristine Nielsen. The trio performed with Prince from 2014 to 2016. The group disbanded following Prince’s death on April 21, 2016.

Hannah is married to Joshua Welton, who co-produced three Prince albums. He also guested with 3rdeyegirl performances on keyboard and cowbell.



The Drummer Previously Praised Prince As Being a ’Genius’

Years after Prince’s passing, Hannah Welton opened up about working alongside the music legend.

The drummer said she met Prince right after she married Joshua. “We had just got married, 21-year-old kids. Packed up, moved to Atlanta from Illinois, and at that time, we were serving in the church that we were going to.”

She said she suddenly received a “cryptic” email from someone who claimed to work with a major musician in the entertainment industry. She took a chance, and that was when she met the man himself.

“First thing he says to me is ‘Hi, thank you for coming. I’m Prince. Do you play ping pong?’” she recalled. “Uhhh, no, I play the drums! That is why I’m here, sir!”

She then praised Prince as being a total genius. “The guy was a genius. I don’t know if I ever heard an off note.”

Welton then spoke about what she learned from Prince. “One of the things he taught me was bass between the notes is just as funky as the notes themselves. Piano, guitar, drums, nobody touched any of those instruments the way that he did. Just the truth.”