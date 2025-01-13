Rock Musician Owen Leahy Dead at 28

Family, friends, and fans are grieving the loss of Owen Leahy, a member of the popular emo band This is Pointless, who has died at age 28.

The musician “passed away suddenly” on Monday, Jan. 6, per an online obituary. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Leahy’s close friend, Juliet Cruze, launched a GoFundMe page to help his loved ones with funeral and other related expenses.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken to have learned about the passing of my best friend Owen Leahy today,” Cruze wrote on the campaign page. “I’m very close with Owen’s family, and at this time, I would like to alleviate them from having to worry about funding their son’s funeral and other related expenses to his passing,” she added.

“While I didn’t know Owen personally, his personality shined so bright and the people I love who loved him spoke so highly of him I couldn’t help but love him, too,” one supporter wrote.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $29,000.

Owen Leahy Worked as a Carpenter While Pursuing Music

Born in Winchester, Massachusetts, and raised in Reading, Leahy was celebrated as an “undeniable talent.” His obituary also noted that Leahy supported himself as a carpenter while pursuing music.

“Owen was so many things to so many people. To his family, he was a loving son, a protective brother, and the family prankster. To his DIY Emo Band, This Is Pointless, he was a co-founder and bass player,” his obituary added. “In the community of recovery, Owen was a mentor, a support system, and dedicated to helping those looking to change their lives for the better. Owen was proud to have celebrated 10 years of his own sobriety. If you had the privilege of becoming a friend of Owen’s, you were a friend for life. He would do anything for those he loved and those in need.”

Owen Leahy’s Bandmate and Friend Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Rob, a close friend and bandmate, paid tribute to Leahy on Facebook, sharing heartfelt memories of their journey together. He revealed that they co-founded This is Pointless nearly a decade ago after first crossing paths as teenagers at an alternative high school designed for students facing substance abuse challenges.

Rob added that he and Leahy “immediately became close solely based on our music taste and the fact that neither of us were looking to actually stop getting high at that time.”

“It is hard to think about now (having been so long ago),” he added. “I remember feeling incredibly relieved to have found a friend at a time in my life where I was so lost.”

Rob also shared how Leahy quickly became a key part of his sobriety journey. He recalled Leahy inviting him to a meeting immediately after rehab and helping him build a supportive recovery network.

“If it were not for him, I would not be here,” he added.

Leahy is survived by his parents and his sisters.