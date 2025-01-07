Ed Askew, Folk Musician and Painter, Dead at 84

Ed Askew, the revered cult folk musician and painter who influenced generations of artists, has passed away at the age of 84.

His collaborator, Jay Pluck, confirmed the news of his death on Instagram, revealing that Askew passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Pluck shared a video showcasing Askew’s live performance, along with a striking image of him standing before a piece of artwork.

“Rest in Peace, Ed Askew (Dec 1, 1940 – Jan 4, 2025) — we love you forever,” he captioned the post.

He also referenced lyrics from Askew’s 2013 track “Crazy Angels,” before announcing that a memorial is planned for early spring.

“Please do reach out to me any time and I will respond as soon as I can,” Pluck wrote. “More pics to come. Ed was a genius artist and a genius person and I love him.”

Jerry David DeCicca, producer of Askew’s 2013 album For the World, also honored the late singer with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram on Sunday, January 5. DeCicca posted a photo of the late musician’s records alongside a picture of Askew with a small black dog.

“Goodbye, Ed Askew. You were loved and always will be. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life & music. Producing For the World was an honor,” DeCicca captioned the post.

Ed Askew Claimed to Write 25 Song During One Semester as a Teacher

Askew was born in Stamford, Connecticut, and moved to New Haven in 1963 to study painting at the Yale School of Art. He graduated in 1966 and was drafted but instead secured a teaching job at a private prep school in Connecticut.

During this period, he started writing songs and also acquired his 10 stringed Martin Tiple.

“I must have written 25 songs that semester. All of the material on Unicorn and possibly some stuff on Little Eyes,” Askew recalled, per his former record label, Drag City.

In 1967, Askew spent a few months in New York, where he crossed paths with Bernard Stollman of ESP Disk’. Impressed by his talent, Stollman offered him a contract.

During his time in New Haven from 1968 to 1986, he performed both with his band and as a solo artist. In 1987, he relocated to New York City, where he continued to write, record music, and occasionally perform.

Throughout his career, Askew released 11 albums, showcasing his artistic evolution over the decades. His notable works include 1968’s Ask the Unicorn, 1999’s These Nights and Days, and 2005’s Little Eyes. His final album, London, was released in 2020.