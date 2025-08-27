Rock Music Festival in Danger of Cancellation, Ticket Prices Lowered

Organizers of a rock music festival are urging fans to purchase tickets sooner rather than later to avoid the event being canceled.

Furnace Fest, an annual rock music festival held in Birmingham, Alabama, is currently offering tickets at early bird prices. The event’s organizers announced in an Instagram post last week that the ticket prices were lowered in an effort ot get sales up to where they need to be.

“Furnance Fest. Fam, we’re going to shoot you straight,” the organizers explained. “Ticket sales aren’t where they need to be. We could make excuses, but we’d rather take action and do everything we can to fill Sloss with people, not reasons why it didn’t work.”

The organizers then wrote, “To keep this thing alive, we’ve rolled prices back to early bird rates. We know not everyone will agree with this decision, but the choice was simple: cut prices to move tickets or cancel altogether. If you purchased at tier one pricing, we’ll do our best to make it right for you.”

“Our hope was to FF going as long as the passion from fans was there,” they added. “We hope to see you in October.”

Prices currently stand at $264.35 for 3-day general admission (Tier 1), $122.38 for Friday general admission (Tier 1), $122.38 for Saturday general admission (Tier 1), and $122.38 for Sunday general admission (Tier 1).

Among the bands performing at this year’s festival are Jimmy Eat World, Dropkick Murphys, Anberlin, Comeback Kid, Derain, Still Remains, and Path of Destruction. The festival will run from October 3 through the 5.

The Music Festival Sees an Increase in Ticket Sales After Worries of Cancellation

Days after the announcement, the music festival organizers revealed ticket sales had increased.

“Since Friday’s post, the outpouring of encouragement, kind words, and genuine support has been overwhelming in the best possible way,” they shared. “Every comment, share, and message has reminded us why this community is so special. It’s not just about the music, but about each of you who believes in keeping the spirit of Furnace Fest alive.”

The organizers also wrote, “And because of you, we just had our biggest ticket-selling weekend of the summer. Your passion fuels us, your loyalty humbles us, and your belief in what we’re building keeps us moving forward even when the road feels tough.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us, rallying behind us, and showing once again that Furnace Fest is bigger than any single event,” they added. “It’s a family, a legacy, and a movement.