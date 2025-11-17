Rock Legend Slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame In Heated Social Media Post

A rock legend is slamming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a heated social media post. Styx musician Dennis DeYoung is not happy with the organization.

After Paul Rodgers dropped out due to health concerns, DeYoung blasted the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for waiting too long to induct classic musicians. He believes the organization has prioritized new members over the old guard.

“It’s a shame that Bad Company had to wait so long to get in that it rendered Paul Rodgers unable to perform due to health concerns,” DeYoung wrote. “Bollocks!! I would have liked to have seen him perform years ago to demonstrate how one of rock’s premiere singers ACTUALLY ROCKS.”

“You know, like the name on their institution’s logo. I have said this repeatedly for decades: Just change the d–n name,” he added.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony happened on November 8. Rodgers had been unable to come and perform due to health issues. The musician has had multiple strokes in the past and needed to prioritize his health.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Controversy

But DeYoung believes that Rodgers should have long ago joined the institution.

“Making so many musicians wait until they either incapacitated or dead is shameful,” he stated. “Joe Cocker, Warren Zevon et al are suddenly eligible decades after their success? Explain that, what’s changed except the Hall’s inability to let go of their clear prejudices and induct them? They now admit, when it’s far too late that they have erred. Have Joe, Warren and others recently become more popular? …no.”

“The Hall’s initial mission statement about who qualifies was always a ruse and a joke concocted to protect their own personal choices. I’ll stop now before I need BP meds,” DeYoung continued. “I have said this before — as someone whose band has never been considered, whatever I write ends up sounding like sour grapes.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame requires artists to have “released their first commercial recording 25 full years prior to the year of Induction.”

This year, they inducted Bad Company, The White Stripes, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden,and Chubby Checker. So far, Styx hasn’t joined their ranks, and it makes DeYoung angry.

He talked about it in 2020 previously.

“I want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because we deserve to be. I’m sickened by the fact that we’re not,” he said. “I know that’s going to look really bad in print.”