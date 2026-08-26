Billy Ray Cyrus Breaks His Silence Following Dolly Parton’s Death

Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus has broken his silence following the death of his beloved friend Dolly Parton.

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In his latest Instagram post, the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker reflected on his longtime friendship with Parton.

“I have so many moments and memories with Dolly,” he wrote. “It’s hard to know where to start. Like every little boy, I grew up loving Dolly Parton. She was a part of our lives, on our TV’s, right in our living rooms.”

Cyrus then recalled when he and Parton were part of a country music “scandal” in the early ’90s.

“In 1992, I’ll never forget walking into her dressing room to apologize for all the tabloid stories which claimed I was having an affair with her,” he shared. “In true Dolly fashion, she just looked at me, winked and said, ‘Honey, this trash sells records!'”

He further shared that Parton had recently sent him a message, saying she loved him with her whole heart. “I will always love her in the same way,” he added. “With my whole heart… And I always will.”

Cyrus shared a series of photos featuring him and Parton. The country music legend died on August 25 amid a battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Cyrus and Parton First Connected in the Early ’90s

The duo first met in the early ’90s while Cyrus was on tour with Parton.

At the start of their friendship, rumors circulated that Cyrus and Parton were having an affair. However, Parton shrugged off the gossip, and they became closer friends.

After he and his ex-wife welcomed their daughter, Miley, in December 1992, Cyrus asked Parton to be Miley’s godmother. She used the title “fairy godmother.”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Parton opened up about her friendship with Cyrus and how he approached her about the godmother request.

“We just got to be good friends because he’s a Kentucky boy, I’m from Tennessee,” she said. “And he said … ‘We’re having a girl, and you’ve got to be her godmother!’ And I said: ‘Well, I’d be honored.’ So actually, Miley and I took over from there. We just stayed very, very close through the years.”

She also declared, “I love Miley. She’s my little sweetheart. I’ve known her since before she was born, actually.”

Parton also said that Cyrus’ daughter often came to her for advice. “Well, she’s asked me a lot of things. She mostly just runs things by me, and we talk,” she explained. “She’s very successful. Miley’s very smart. She’s very intuitive about the business, and I just think Miley’s a spectacular human being and an amazing talent.”