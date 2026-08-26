‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Writer/Producer Dead at 32

Jesikah Suggs, a writer-producer on the fan-favorite Netflix show My Life With The Walter Boys, has died.

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The Dallas native passed away on Aug. 8 in Studio City, California, after living with breast cancer for eight years, according to Deadline.

Her sister and frequent collaborator, writer-producer Liz Suggs, recalled how Jesikah “courageously endured and triumphed” through her cancer journey.

“Through it all, she showed up to work every day, eager to defy being defined by cancer,” she told Deadline.

“Two years after her initial diagnosis, her cancer metastasized,” her sister added. “Jes, once again, courageously endured and triumphed through every treatment imaginable, and she did it with a smile on her face and love for all the healthcare workers who poured their care into her…Her life will continue to bear fruit in the stories told by every writer she touched — so in a sense, she’ll still be writing for a very, very, very long time.”

After graduating from Baylor, Suggs got her break in showbiz as an intern for TV’s Big Brother. She later joined her sister on NBC’s Parenthood as an assistant to writer and producer Jason Katims. She later became a writer for the show.

Jesikah Suggs Was Reportedly at Work on Season 4 of My Life With The Walter Boys

Suggs later wrote for My Life With The Walter Boys, a family drama starring Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, and Carson MacCormac. She also served as a story editor for the first season before getting promoted to co-producer in Seasons 2 and 3 (which just debuted on Aug. 6).

According to Deadline, she was at work writing for the show’s upcoming season 4.

She is survived by her husband of nearly two years, Watchmen actor Dustin Ingram. Jesikah also leaves behind her mother, Roxanne Suggs, and sisters Elizabeth Suggs and Dallas District Attorney Kathryn Suggs. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Suggs and wife Elizabeth; two nieces; and a nephew.

Jesikah Suggs was 32.