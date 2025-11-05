Music Icon Drops Out Of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Over Health Concerns

A music icon won’t be attending the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 8. Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers had to drop out do to concerns over his health.

In a social media post, the singer revealed he won’t be able to make it to the ceremony as planned.

“My hope was to be at the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and to perform for the fans, but at this time I have to prioritize my health,” Rodgers, 75, announced on Instagram. “I have no problem singing; it’s the stress of everything else. Thanks for understanding.”

Instead, the singer says that former bandmate Simon Kirke and others will step in on his behalf for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Despite not being there personally, he will be there in spirit.

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Cancellation

“Guaranteed to rock,” he wrote.

Fans were more than understanding as the musician faces health issues.

“Oh no! So looking forward to seeing one of the best rock frontmen ever perform,” one person wrote. “Take Care, though, your spirit will be alive there that night!”

“Ah man, I was looking forward to him performing,” another commented. “Hope he’s ok, that’s all that matters.”

The singer dropping out comes after he suffered two major strokes and 11 minor ones previously. He opened up about the issue in a candid interview with CBS in 2023.

“I couldn’t do anything to be honest,” he said. “I couldn’t speak. That was the very strange thing. You know, I’d prepare something in my mind and I’d say it, but that isn’t what came out and I’d go, ‘What the heck did I just say?’”

The first stroke happened in 2016. He later had another one in 2019.

“They told me, they’re very clear, ‘You may not come out of this alive,’” Rodgers recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh, well, that’s a plus, isn’t it?’ And when I woke up, I opened my eyes, I thought, ‘Oh, I’m still here.'”

It’s likely a letdown for Kirke, who had been excited to reunite with Rodgers for the event.

“We’re going to play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me!” Kirk said just days ago.. “Just to play with him again is going to be a real thrill for me. I missed him. I missed playing with the band. I miss playing, particularly with Paul. He’s such a wonderful singer.”