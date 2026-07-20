1990s Rock Legend Dies of Brain Cancer Just Days After Revealing Diagnosis: Jennifer Finch Was 59

Days after it was announced that she was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer, ’90s rock legend Jennifer Finch passed away on July 18. She was 59 years old.

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In a statement posted on Instagram, Finch’s bandmates from L7 confirmed the news.

“With a very heavy heart, we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennife Finch has passed away,” the bandmates shared. “She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer.”

Finch’s loved ones also took to her personal Instagram to speak out about the devastating news.

“We are devastated to announce the death of our partner, sister, daughter, and friend Jennifer Precious Finch,” the post reads. “Jennifer’s impact on the world of music was seismic; her impact on our lives, even moreso. We appreciate everyone’s interest and concern, thank you for all the kind messages. We appreciate some space to heal privately during this difficult time.

Born in August 1966, Finch began her music career in the mid-1980s, playing bass in Sugar Babydoll from 1984 to 1986. She joined the LA-based punk group L7 in 1986 and remained in the group throughout the band’s heyday. She contributed to four of the group’s albums: L7, Smell the Magic, Bricks Are Heavy, and Hungry for Stink.

Finch left the group in 1996, citing health and money issues as the key reasons for her departure. She founded the punk group, The Shocker, in 2002 and co-founded Sex in Progress alongside Evie Evil in 2011.

L7 reformed in 2014 with their line-up featuring Finch as well as Suzi Gardner, Donita Sparks, and Dee Plakas. The band released their album, Scatter the Rats, in 2019.

Fellow Rock Legend Tom Morello Pays Tribute to Finch

In the comment section of Finch’s latest Instagram post, Tom Morello paid tribute to the late rocker.

“I loved, admired and respected her greatly. She was wise, kind and an important fixture of the LA scene,” the Rage Against the Machine rocker wrote. “We played many shows together through the years and I remember @l7theband visiting Lock Up in Marin County in the late ‘80’s when we were making our album and she was, as always, a powerful artist and gracious friend.”

He also wrote in the comment section of L7’s tribute, “God bless her. An important fixture of the LA scene, a super cool person, a true artist with a kind and welcoming heart.”

“I loved, respected and admired her greatly,” Morello then added. “She will be missed.”