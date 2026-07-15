’90s Rock Legend Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer’

’90s rock legend Jennifer Finch is currently receiving around-the-clock care after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

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In a statement on Instagram, Finch’s band L7 confirmed the news.

“Our beloved bandmate, sister, and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer,” the statement reads. “Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and professional in-home support.”

Finch’s bandmates further revealed that they have launched a GoFundMe. They are aiming to help cover the “urgent expenses” that she needs to remain safely at home with ‘care, dignity, and support.” They also said that Finch will not perform some of the final tour shows after all.

“The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits,” they explained. “Although he will not be able to join us for the upcoming US dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned.”

The bandmates said they will honor Finch’s request while making her well-being their “immediate” priority.

“Please donate if you are able,” they added. “And, just as importantly, please share the campaign as widely as possible. Every contribution, share, and message of support matters. Jennifer is part of our family. We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

The GoFundMe Has Already Raised Nearly $300,000

Since its launch, the GoFundMe for Finch’s cancer care has secured nearly $300,000 through 4,400 donations.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” the GoFundMe description reads. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks.”

The GoFundMe organizers stated that the cancer has left Finch with significant physical limitations. She is handling the situation one day at a time.

“The level of care Jennifer needs has gone beyond what friends and family can safely provide around the clock,” they shared. “As we face the difficult reality that Jennifer may have more good days behind her than ahead, we are asking for help to make the time she has with her friends, family, and fans as comfortable, meaningful, and full of love as possible.”

The funds will go towards professional in-home nursing care, home care expenses, and recouping out-of-pocket expenses. Funds will also be used to support a creative project in her lifelong work.

“The cost of giving Jennifer the care she needs is overwhelming,” the GoFundMe organizers added. “But it’s what gives her the best chance for meaningful improvement while maintaining as much comfort, dignity, and independence as possible. These funds will also help to ensure Jennifer’s life work keeps making noise long after this moment.”

