English Rock guitarist Geoff Whitehorn, best known for playing with Crawler and Procol Harum, has died. He was 75.

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Procol Harum announced his death on their official website, saying his result was a result of complications during cancer treatment.

“He was an exceptional man, who enjoyed a varied and distinguished career in music; his loss will also be mourned by lovers of the blues all round the world,” the website said.

“Geoff was the consummate professional, widely admired throughout his business, and absolutely thrilling in concert. He commanded an audience’s attention without posturing or gimmicks, knowing how to play with feeling as well as with fire. He not only made top-flight guitar-playing look effortless: he absolutely radiated his enjoyment.”

After many years of admiring the band, Whitehorn joined Procol Harum in 1991, and became the second-longest serving member of the group.

Whitehorn was born in August 1951, and began playing in bands when he was 14. He joined jazz-rock group If in 1973, playing with them for their final two albums. And around the same time, he released his first solo album.

After the death of Paul Kossoff, Whitehorn joined the band Crawler.

Over the years, he played with bands including Bad Company, Jethro Tull, The Who, and Manfred Mann’s Earth Band. He also played with solo acts including Paul McCartney, Billy Ocean, and Elike Brooks.

Musician Paul Rodgers paid tribute to Whitehorn on Instagram.

“Dear Geoff had an encyclopedic memory for songs and he was a beautiful and brilliant guitarist. He will be missed by many musicians and fans. Our condolences to his wife Annie, daughter Jessica and family.”