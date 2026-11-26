CBS freaked out viewers on Thursday when a Thanksgiving football game briefly went off the air.

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The afternoon broadcast of the Chicago Bears vs. the Detroit Lions suddenly shifted to a signal test. The feed flashed a pink-and-grey frame with the text “NY TX Test” on screen.

Confused viewers immediately took to X, wondering what happened. While my assumption is someone hit the wrong button in a CBS control room, it didn’t stop content farmers on X from playing up the blunder as “creepy” and “suspicious.”

As of press time, there’s no evidence of anything nefarious tied to the “NY TX Test” error. If you’ve ever seen a “color bar” test card or test pattern appear on a TV before, it really isn’t that hard to get the gist of where the flashing screen came from.

Hopefully CBS will get its act together as Thanksgiving continues. The Skydance-owned network is set to air a high-profile TV special on Thursday night featuring Jennifer Lopez.

The program, The JLO Show, is billed as a concert special documenting the music icon’s Las Vegas residency. It airs at 8 p.m. ET and will run until 10 p.m. ET.

Photo by Sercan Ozkurnazli/ dia images via Getty Images

CBS will then dip into its catalog of network series at 10 p.m. A re-run of Elsbeth will air; it’s a 2025 Christmas episode entitled “A Hard Nut to Crack.” Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) tries to solve a mystery surrounding a production of The Nutcracker; Girls alum Andrew Rannells guest-stars.