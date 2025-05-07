Rock Drummer James Baker Dead at 71, Cause of Death Revealed

James Baker, the veteran rock drummer who played with The Scientists, Hoodoo Gurus, and Beasts of Bourbon, has died. He was 71.

In 2014, Baker was diagnosed with liver cancer and fought it for the rest of his life.

Baker’s passing was confirmed in a press statement released on Tuesday, May 6. The statement revealed that the musician had peacefully passed away at his home the previous evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that we say that James Backer, the King of the Perth Big Beat, the godfather of Perth Punk and Australia’s Garage Guru, passed away around 7:30 last night at home in Perth,” the statement said via Billboard. “It was no secret that James had been suffering from terminal cancer for some time, but he did his best to hold it at bay which enabled a final go round from the Victims — the band he formed with fellow Hoodoo Guru Dave Falkner in (1977) — and a couple of last tours as well as a new album from the Beast, the band he co-founded in (1983).’

“He also joined the Gurus on stage in Perth in December,” the statement added. “He released his first solo 12” record Born to Rock – his first solo release since 1985’s legendary “Born to Be Punched”/”I Can’t Control Myself” single – in May last year, and a newly recorded single with Dom Mariani as recently as January of this year.”

James Baker Took Up Drums After Being Inspired by Ringo Starr

Born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1954, Baker discovered his passion for music at an early age. According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, he was inspired by The Beatles’ drummer Ringo Starr, he purchased his first drum kit at 16. Just a year later, he embarked on his musical journey, starting as the drummer for a Beatles cover band. Over time, Baker honed his skills and went on to perform with various groups, including the hard rock band Black Sun and the glam-rock outfit Slick City Boys.

In the mid-1970s, Baker split his time between the U.S. and the U.K., where he even contemplated auditioning for The Clash. This idea arose after a chance encounter with Joe Strummer and Mick Jones following a performance by The Damned.

“I had a Ramones T-shirt on and they came up to me and talked to me about that,” Baker recalled in 2003. “They said they needed a drummer. But I hadn’t played for a year.”

In 1977, Baker made his mark as a co-founder of The Victims alongside bassist Rudolph V. The band emerged from the remnants of an earlier group, The Geeks, which drew inspiration from the Ramones and their raw, energetic brand of early punk rock.

After Dave Flick (also known as Dave Faulkner) joined the group, they rebranded and released their debut single, “Television Addict.”

This track is considered a key piece of the Australian punk scene, known for its raw energy and influence. It’s highly valued by collectors and often sells for big bucks.

James Baker Joins The Scientists

In 1978, Baker joined The Scientists, replacing drummer John Rowlings while still part of The Victims. Rising from the punk scene, The Scientists became one of Australia’s most influential indie bands. They’re often credited with shaping the grunge genre and inspiring groups like Nirvana.

After the release of their self-titled album in 1981, the band briefly disbanded, prompting Baker to pursue new creative ventures. Among these was the formation of the Hoodoo Gurus, alongside former Victims bandmate Faulkner, ex-Scientists member Roddy Radalj, and Kimble Rendall, who sadly passed away in April 2025.

Baker left the band in 1984 after the release of their debut album, Stoneage Romeos. The album marked the beginning of an impressive streak. It became the first of four consecutive records to top the US College Radio charts.

James Baker poses alongside the formidable Black Soot in this promotional photo for a night of “rock ‘n’ roll and wrestling,” circa 1986. (Photo by Steve Christo/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

While still part of the Hoodoo Gurus, Baker co-founded the Beasts of Bourbon. It was a rock supergroup led by Tex Perkins, the former vocalist of the Dum-Dums. The original lineup included Baker, guitarist Spencer P. Jones from The Johnnys, and Kim Salmon and Boris Sujdovic, both former members of The Scientists.

Baker stayed active with the Beasts of Bourbon, performing with most versions of the band until 2024. He was also a prolific songwriter and performer, playing in bands like the James Baker Experience and The Dubrovniks.

In 2006, he was honored with induction into the West Australian Music Industry Awards Hall of Fame, a recognition that The Scientists would receive in 2019. Similarly, the Hoodoo Gurus were celebrated with their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007.