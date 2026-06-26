Golf Ball to the Head Leaves Mega-Famous Country Superstar Hospitalized

A bro-country star has been sidelined after sustaining an injury in the most predictable way possible: on the golf course. He ended up hospitalized with a fresh war story for the 19th hole.

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“Famous Friends” singer Kane Brown took to Instagram on June 23 to share the brutal golf ball injury with fans.

“Shot in the head by a golf ball,” he captioned a graphic photo of the aftermath on his Instagram Story. Displaying a wound near his ear, he later quipped, “Just a scratch,” in a since-deleted follow-up that showed off his new stitches.

In footage posted to TikTok, a blood-stained Brown gave fans the play-by-play of his golf course mishap.

“A lot of people, they think that the ball came over multiple fairways. No, this one, it was my own buddy. I ain’t going to name any names. He feels terrible, but he needs to know that I’m good,” the 32-year-old father of three explained. “I went to the hospital… I had a split ear and some swelling… it was about a 150 to 180 mile an hour ball, a three-wood slice… We already hit our drives… I’m just glad I’m here.”

Country star Kane Brown was hit in the head by a golf ball. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

However, the “Blessed & Free” singer seemed to quickly recover from the golf injury. It seems the battered ear also worked up an appetite for a chicken sandwich with a side of waffle fries.

“23 stitches later… and a slight concussion. Now we at Chick-fil-A,” a grinning Brown said in a selfie video shot inside a vehicle, presumably at a fast food joint’s drive-through. In the footage, the singer showed off his fresh stitches.

Due to the injury, Brown had to miss the Tight End University concert in Nashville on Tuesday, June 23. This comes just a month after he opened his Nashville bar, Kane Brown’s on Broadway.