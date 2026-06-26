celeb-could-face-death-by-firing-squad-after-allegedly-killing-man

A popular TikTok celeb could face the death penalty by firing squad after being charged with the murder of her boyfriend.

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Brooke George, a UK influencer, was arrested on June 22 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and charged with the murder of her boyfriend, the BBC reports. The 23-year-old internet celeb is currently being held at Bur Dubai Police Station, according to the human rights group Detained in Dubai. If convicted, she could face a firing squad.

George told Detained in Dubai that she met a 26-year-old man on Facebook and traveled from her home in Kent, UK, to visit him in Dubai. George told the organization that during a second visit, the man became domineering and violent. After discovering he had only booked her a one-way ticket, she made up her mind to go back to the UK.

George claims that during one altercation, her boyfriend repeatedly assaulted her, punching her in the face. She says she then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in self-defense.

On TikTok, George has nearly 100,000 followers and is known for sharing lifestyle content. Her last post appears to be a video from November 9, which shows her partying with friends.

George’s mother shared a statement with Detained in Dubai, detailing her conversation with her daughter after she allegedly killed her boyfriend.

“When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified,” Georgie’s mother recalled. “I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close.”

Group Advocates for Brooke George’s Release on Bail

Meanwhile, Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said the case “raises serious concerns.”

“Brooke maintains that she acted only after being subjected to a violent assault and in genuine fear for her safety,” she added. “She should be treated not merely as an accused person, but as a presumed victim of violence whose allegations and documented injuries deserve proper investigation. We will be working to ensure that her rights are protected, that she receives a fair trial, and that the circumstances leading to this tragedy are fully and impartially examined.”

Internet celeb Brooke George. (Image via TikTok/Brookekeishaxx)

Stirling said Detained in Dubai is calling for George’s release on bail. The organization also urged authorities to investigate George’s allegations against her late boyfriend with the same seriousness as the murder charge against her.



The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told the BBC, “We are in touch with a British woman detained in the UAE. We are supporting her family, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”



