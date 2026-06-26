Harold Wheeler, Who Worked on Popular ABC Show for 17 Seasons, Has Died at Age 82

Harold Wheeler, the Tony-winning Broadway orchestrator, composer, and conductor who served as the musical director for ABC’s Dancing With the Stars during its first 17 seasons, has died. He was 82.

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Wheeler died on June 24 at his home in Los Angeles following a prolonged illness, according to Deadline.

Throughout a career that spanned decades, he earned widespread respect for his work on Broadway, in television, and in the recording industry. His contributions helped shape numerous stage productions and live broadcasts, while his leadership of the Dancing With the Stars orchestra introduced millions of television viewers to his musical expertise.

He joined Dancing With the Stars when the series premiered in 2005 and remained with the program through its first 17 seasons. As musical director and composer, Wheeler led the live orchestra that accompanied celebrity contestants and professional dancers each week. His departure ahead of Season 18 marked the end of an era for the long-running competition series.

Harold Wheeler Also Found Broadway Success

Before his television success, Wheeler built an acclaimed career on Broadway. He received numerous Tony Award nominations for orchestration and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Orchestrations for Hairspray in 2003. In 2019, the Tony Awards honored him with a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, recognizing his lasting influence on American musical theater.

Wheeler also collaborated with many prominent recording artists and contributed to major entertainment events throughout his career. His work extended beyond Broadway and television to concerts, award shows and other high-profile productions, establishing him as one of the entertainment industry’s most respected musical directors.

Tributes quickly appeared on social media following news of his death. Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron remembered Wheeler’s role in defining the show’s signature sound, while fellow musicians and colleagues praised his artistry, generosity and professionalism. Additional messages from members of the entertainment community reflected on his mentorship and the impact he made on generations of performers and musicians.

Wheeler is survived by his wife, actress Hattie Winston, two daughters and grandchildren.