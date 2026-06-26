‘Fox & Friends’ Favorite Leaving After 22 Years Due to Health Issues

A Fox & Friends favorite is saying goodbye to the show after 22 years amid complications due to devastating health setbacks.

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Longtime Fox & Friends meteorologist Janice Dean announced her departure from the show in a video posted to X on June 25. The 56-year-old explained that she is leaving due to complications from her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Dean, who has worked for Fox News since 2004, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2005. She wrote that she understood many viewers were wondering where she had been. Dean previously announced in November that she was taking a break from work to be with family amid unspecified “health issues.”

In the post, she told fans that “goodbyes are hard,” but “necessary before you can meet again.”

“For a long time, I was able to handle the early mornings, the many hours on my feet and the stress of broadcasting live,” Dean told fans in the video. “Getting up at 2:30 in the morning and performing anything is hard, but especially for someone who has multiple sclerosis.”

Janice Dean on ‘Fox & Friends’ in 2019. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

“For those living with MS, the war is inside of us,” she continued. “We may look fine, but our immune system is attacking the brain, the spinal cord and sometimes, the optic nerve. We’re left with permanent scars, but ones you can only see on MRI imaging.”

Janice Dean Details Why She’s Leaving ‘Fox & Friends’ After 22 Years

Dean added that while she was “thankfully” diagnosed early and has been on “different therapies” for the last 20 years, her symptoms have caused a lack of sleep and stress.

“Ultimately, my symptoms progressed to the point that I can no longer continue working in my role,” Dean told fans. “My doctors agreed that stepping away was necessary for my health.”

“There are so many things I’ll miss,” she continued. “The friends I met, of course, the places I’ve visited, the storms I’ve covered, and the millions of viewers who have invited me into their homes every morning. Through the good times and the bad, the dark clouds and the sunshine, you’ve always been there for me.”

Dean also thanked her family and friends for their support.

“But I know how lucky I was, and that’s why it’s so hard to finally say the words,” Dean said. “So maybe I’ll call this my ‘mostly sunny goodbye,’ because for every goodbye, there’s always the next hello and maybe the chance to meet again one day, in a different place, at another time.”

I know so many of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Please know I’ve read your comments, prayers and words of support and kindness. It meant the world to me.



Goodbyes are hard. But they are necessary before you can meet again…



Love,



JD ☀️

￼ pic.twitter.com/S3moZdN5HN — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2026

Of course, Dean’s colleagues were quick to show their support in the replies to the heartfelt post.

“Courageous is right,” The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov wrote. “You’ve been missed and will always be. You are one of the warmest and most genuine people I’ve ever known. Happy that you’ll be taking better care of yourself for those beautiful boys, and know it’s the right thing to do.”

“So much love your way, Janice,” political commentator and podcaster Dave Rubin added.

However, perhaps author Eric Nelson summed it up best.

“Beautiful. The end of an era. You’re the best, Janice,” he wrote.