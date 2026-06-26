metal-legends-left-stranded-as-touring-van-breaks-down

A legendary cult-favorite metal band, profiled in an acclaimed documentary that won them legions of new fans, is now asking for help after their tour van broke down.

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Steven Barry “Lips” Kudlow, the guitarist and lead vocalist for the heavy metal band Anvil, recently issued a candid message to fans after their tour van broke down.

Kudlow, fellow founder and drummer Robb Reiner, and bassist Chris Robertson (who joined in 2014) have been going strong since the band formed in Toronto in 1978. They were also profiled in the hit 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil, earning them a higher profile after being cited as early influences for groups like Slayer and Metallica.

However, as the metal band was gearing up to record their 21st album in Germany, tragedy struck.

“Right now, we’re touring the USA west coast, sharing our music with fans old and new,” Kudlow recently wrote on a GoFundMe titled “Emergency Tour Repair for Anvil.”

“After leaving a show in Palmdale, California, our transmission failed, and with a lot of luck, we managed to make it to a dealership for emergency repairs,” he continued. “Unfortunately, we were forced to wait until morning to begin the process, and this unexpected breakdown has put us in a difficult position.”

Metal Legends Anvil on Tour Van Breaking Down: ‘This Moment Is Especially Delicate’

The metal band, known for being fiercely independent, shared a vulnerable moment with fans on the fundraiser page.

“Our fans understand how fragile finances can be for a band on the road,” the metal singer added. “This repair could have a major financial impact, not only on our ability to finish this tour but also on our plans to record new music. We still have many shows to play, and people have already bought tickets. It’s important to us to honor those commitments and keep the music going.”

Anvil as they pose on the stage at the House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois, January 10, 2010. Pictured are, from left, Robb Reiner (aka ‘Geza’), Glenn Gyorffy (aka ‘Glenn Five’), and Steve Kudlow (aka ‘Lips’). (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

“We’ve survived many challenges over the years, but this moment is especially delicate. It’s our first time ever asking for help like this. We hope our fans and supporters will rally around us. We live for this—it means everything to us.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised just over $11,000.

However, that seems to be enough to get the metal band back on the road.

In a recent update, Kudlow thanked fans and a very high profile supporter.

“We’re finally on our way back on the road again. We’d like to thank all the people who donated to help us through a very serious situation,” he began in the June 23 message. “We are so grateful it’s beyond anything we’ve experienced. Our dear friend and musical colleague [and wrestling legend] Chris Jericho sent us the largest donation…We were overwhelmed.”

The metal singer concluded by thanking fans.

“This is a quick lesson in gratitude and the realization of what real wealth means. It’s the people you’ve known and the friendships that you have that have the most value in life. We love you all….LIPS, Robb and Chris ANVIL”

The metal legends will kick off a series of shows on June 26 at The Chill House in Chilliwack, BC. They’ll then play Vancouver’s Astoria on June 27 and The Phoenix in Victoria on June 28. The tour continues July 1st at the Palomino in Calgary, AB, and The Dive Bar in Edmonton, AB, on July 2. Next, they’ll hit the Black Cat Tavern in Saskatoon, SK, on July 3rd and The Park Theatre in Winnipeg, MB, on July 5. The band then heads to the US, playing Minneapolis’s 7th St Entry on July 8, Madison’s Crucible on July 9, Indianapolis’s Black Circle on July 10, and finishing at Frankies Inner-City in Toledo, OH, on July 11.