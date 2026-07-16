Rock Star and Wife Divorcing After He Came out as Gay

A little over a month after revealing he was gay, rock star Caleb Shomo has filed for divorce from his wife, Fleur, after 14 years of marriage.

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According to Page Six, the Beartooth frontman and his wife jointly filed divorce paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week. The duo married in April 2012, and do not share children.

In late May, Shomo came out as “proudly a gay man” to his fans.

“There’s been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late,” he shared. “And I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further. I am proudly a gay man.”

The rocker further shared that his sexuality is something that he has been “unpacking and reckoning” within his life for some time now.

“It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject,” he continued. “And figure out what to do with this fact. When it comes to my art/Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album.”

The singer also noted that Beartooth’s four “very self-deprecating” albums explore his religious upbringing, depression, self-hatred, self-loathing, and hopelessness.

“I am grateful for all these albums,” he clarified. “Yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn’t allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.”



He then stated, “I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level. And what is the most honest depiction of who I am. I believe it’s impossible to love every part of you when you won’t face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am, and I think this is a massive part of that journey.”

Fans Praise Shomo’s Wife For Her Response to the News

Shortly after Shomo came out gay, his wife quickly spoke out, declaring that she would always want to love, protect, and support her soon-to-be ex.

“To see the confusion and pain he went through and the highs and lows and wanting to help but now knowing how,” she wrote. “You never want anything more for your person than for them to just be ok.”

However, she did admit she was having a tough time figuring out her emotions to the situation.

“I am the only person that is having to deal with the duality of this situation,” she pointed out. “To support him whilst losing everything has been incredibly hard to figure out. You can love and support your person through the hardest time in their life, whilst also be completely demolished & lose yourself at the same time…”

Acknowledging that her and Caleb’s marriage is over, Fleur wrote, “Nobody will know anything about our marriage like we do. And no one can ever truly know what depths of love exist between two people unless they are those people. I already miss it & my husband more than anything. Our story was a good one. And now it is done.”

Fans had nothing but support and praise for how Fleur reacted to the situation.

“His wife’s mindset is truly respectable,” one fan wrote.

Another fan argued against critics who said Caleb wasted Fleur’s time. “Any gay individual coming out after 14 years of straight marriage in our homomisic, cisheteronormative society is not inherently an abuser that wasted years of their partner’s life.”