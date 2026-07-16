Bravo Reality TV Star Allegedly Struck Victim in Head During Assault

Milania Giudice, the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, has pleaded not guilty to a simple assault charge after prosecutors alleged that she struck a victim in the head during a domestic dispute.

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Giudice, 20, appeared virtually in Montville Township Municipal Court on July 14 for an arraignment stemming from her May 14 arrest at her mother’s home in Montville, New Jersey.

During the hearing, the judge summarized the allegation, stating that prosecutors claim Giudice knowingly caused bodily injury by striking the victim, identified only by the initials “LR,” in the head with her fist, causing redness to the middle of the victim’s forehead. The charge constitutes a disorderly persons offense under New Jersey law.

Milania Giudice Pleads Not Guilty

Giudice entered a not guilty plea through her attorney, Alan Kraminsky. The court scheduled her next hearing for August. If convicted, she could face up to six months in jail, probation, and fines exceeding $500.

Police arrested Giudice on May 14 after responding to a reported domestic violence dispute at the residence she shares with her mother and stepfather, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

According to the Montville Police Department arrest report, officers responded after Giudice’s sister, Gabriella Giudice, called 911 and reported that Milania was acting erratically. The report alleged that Milania threw food and candles during the incident.

Authorities charged Giudice with one count of simple assault.

Giudice addressed her arrest publicly for the first time in a since-deleted TikTok video. She denied that a mug shot circulating online was authentic, calling it an AI-generated image. She also acknowledged the legal situation and said she had been going through a difficult period in her life.

Giudice said she was “not in a good area in [her] life.” She added that people do not know everything, but “it is what it is.”

The criminal case remains pending, and the allegations against Giudice have not been proven in court. She continues to maintain her innocence through her not guilty plea.