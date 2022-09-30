Everything We Know About Robyn Moore Gibson’s Life, Before And After Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson is a well-known face in Hollywood, which is owed both to his movies and to his public controversies. His private life is equally famous, including his romantic relationships. What do we know about his first wife, Robyn Moore Gibson?

Her Early Life

Like Gibson, Robyn is Australian. The pair met in 1977 in Adelaide, Australia; Gibson was still a struggling actor, while Robyn worked as a dental nurse. They ended up living together to save on rent, and eventually started dating and fell in love.

Relationship With Mel Gibson

The couple tied the knot in 1980 when they were both just 24 years old. Gibson was still working toward his big break in Hollywood, and Robyn still held her job as a dental nurse. The couple welcomed their first child that same year, a daughter named Hannah.

Two years later, they had twins, Christian and Edward. The Gibsons continued having children in quick succession; William was born in 1985, Louis in 1988, Milo in 1990, and Thomas in 1999.

She Supported Gibson Through Thick And Thin

The marriage had its fair share of ups and downs. Gibson’s struggles with alcoholism almost ended his burgeoning acting career in the ’80s. The actor was having trouble coming to terms with the fact that his success in Hollywood also meant increased pressure to perform, as well as a loss of privacy.

Gibson only cleaned up his act after Robyn threatened to leave him. The actor joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 1991, and he credited her with helping him keep his life—and their family—together.

“The whole relationship thing is tough, any time. I’ve been married for 22 years and people don’t go that far these days. It doesn’t happen,” he told the Evening Standard in 2002. “You’re going to get ups and downs and you’re going to get days when you really want to strangle each other. That is just going to happen. It doesn’t matter who the other person is. You just have to adapt and give and take and receive and give. So you might as well stay where you’re at and figure it out.”

He continued, “Every time that happens and you go through a dry spell—and in 22 years that happens a lot—when you come out the other side you’re just so much better at it. It’s just experience. People throw in the towel on relationships far too early.”

They Ultimately Chose To Split After His Drunk Driving Arrest In 2006

However, Gibson’s continued struggles with drinking led to the eventual breakup of the marriage. In 2006, the actor was arrested for drunk driving. He and Robyn announced their separation a month later.

In 2009, Robyn filed for divorce. The split wasn’t finalized until 2011, and the details of the suit shocked many. The divorce was one of the most expensive celebrity splits in history, mostly due to the fact that there was no prenuptial agreement.

Gibson was forced to pay Robyn half of his worth, which came out to about $450 million. The actor also has to give his ex-wife half of his residual income from his films for the rest of his life.

Following the couple’s divorce, Robyn continued to support Gibson. In 2010, the actor was accused of domestic abuse by Oksana Grigorieva, his then-girlfriend. Robyn wrote a sworn declaration on behalf of her ex, stating, “Mel never engaged in any physical abuse of any kind toward me before, during, or after our marriage.”

She Has Invested Her Wealth In Malibu Properties

So, what has Robyn done with all that money? She’s invested in real estate. Shortly after the divorce, Robyn purchased a Malibu home that sadly burned down in the 2018 Woolsey wildfire, as well as a cliff-top compound that sold for $17.5 million.

In 2014, she bought another Malibu pad from Disney heir Susan Disney Lord. The house reportedly came with an $18 million price tag; by 2021, Robyn reportedly put the house on the market for $32 million.

Gibson and Robyn’s relationship struggled to move past his issues with substance abuse, but it looks like the former husband and wife remain on amicable terms these days.