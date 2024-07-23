Robin Williams’ Son Pens Emotional Tribute to Late Father on His Birthday

Nearly a decade after Robin Williams tragically passed away, the legendary comedian’s son Zak paid tribute to him on what would have been his 73rd birthday.

In the heartfelt, tear-jerking Instagram post, Zak shared a photo of his famous father. He is sitting on the floor with puppets on a couch behind him.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever.”

The late comedian was known for his roles in various cult classics, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, and Good Morning, Vietnam.

Robin Williams was found dead in his Paradise City, California home on August 11, 2014. He celebrated his 63rd birthday just weeks before.

According to the final autopsy report, which was released in November 2014, Williams’ death was a result of a suicide from “asphyxia due to hanging.”

Neither alcohol nor illegal drugs were involved. However, prescription drugs were present in his body, but at therapeutic levels. The actor was vocal about his mental health struggles over the years.

Zak is the son of Williams and Valeria Velardi, whom he was married to from 1978 to 1988. The comedian also shared two children, Zelda and Cody, with his second wife Marsha Garces. Following his and Garces’ divorce, Williams married his third wife, Susan Schneider in 2011. They did not have any children.

Zak Williams Previously Stated His Father Robin Was ‘Frustrated’ About His Misdiagnosis With Parkinson’s Disease Before Death

Following his father’s death, Zak Williams became a mental health advocate and has spoken out about Robin’s struggles leading up to his shocking death. The actor reportedly had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

“What I saw was frustration,” Zak said of his father’s misdiagnosis with Parkinson’s disease during a 2021 interview on The Genius Life podcast. Robin was later revealed to have Lewy body dementia. This the second most common type of progressive dementia after Alzheimer’s disease.

However, this wasn’t discovered until his brain was studied years after his death. “What he was going through didn’t match one to one [with what] many Parkinson’s patients experience,” Zak Williams continued. “So, I think that was hard for him.”

Robin Williams’ son then stated, “There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt, and also from a neurological perspective he didn’t feel great. He was very uncomfortable.”

Zak also said the medicine did more harm to Robin than good because of the misdiagnosis. “Those drugs are no joke,” he added. “They’re also really hard on the mind and the body.”