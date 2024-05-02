Robin Roberts Returns to ‘GMA’ with Fractured Wrist After Tennis Court Fall

Robin Roberts made her return to Good Morning America after sustaining a wrist injury while planning tennis over the weekend.

The long-time anchor appeared on the show with a bandaged wrist. She missed only one day of work to nurse her sports injury. Her co-anchor George Stephanopoulos welcomed her back and spoke about the accident.

“I don’t want you to get upset seeing that tennis on the screen,” he joked while talking about a padel tennis segment. “I know you had a little spill this weekend.”

Robin Roberts responded with, “Oh, no no. You should’ve seen the other guy! I mean, I tried to uppercut.”

Explaining what actually happened, Roberts said she had a little tumble on the tennis court. “Maybe I’ll take up padel,” she joked. “Maybe that’ll be my sport.”

When asked how she was doing after the accident, Robin Roberts joked she could “confirm or deny” if she was on pain medication. However, she did say she was “seeing rainbows.”

ABC News Correspondent Gio Benitez chimed in with some words of encouragement for Robin Roberts. “I know it’s been really painful, but listen,” he said. “Nodboy makes a cast look cuter.”

Robin Roberts Reveals This Is the First Time She’s Had a Fracture

In a post on Instagram, Robin Roberts opened up about her wrist injury. She pointed out it was the first time she’d ever fractured a limb.

“All my years of being a competitive athlete, my first fracture,” she declared. “And hopefully my one as well.”

Robin Roberts, who previously played basketball at Southeastern Louisiana University, also shared an inspirational message, “When it’s your time, doors are gonna open, freedom will come, time will heal, healing will show up, good breaks will find you.”

Roberts has had her fair share of health struggles over the years. in 2007, she went through chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She then endured a bone marrow transplant for myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012.

Last year, Robin Roberts stated that her past health struggles brought her closer with her now-wife, Amber Laign.

“We had only been dating not even two years when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Roberts shared. “She could have bailed early on in the relationship. No one would have blamed her.”

The couple had met in 2005 while on a blind date set up by friends. Laign continued to remain by Roberts’ side throughout her health woes.

“It was so organic,” Roberts shared. “It’s just the aura about her. She’s so kind. She’s just really really kind, and it’s so genuine, you know? It’s not trying to be anything other than who she is.”