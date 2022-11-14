Now We Know Why Robin Roberts Was Missing From ‘GMA’ Last Week

Good Morning America viewers have been wondering where anchor Robin Roberts has been for the last few days. She recently returned to the morning show with an update on what has been keeping her off the air.

The Illness That Kept Roberts Off The Air

Roberts returned to GMA on November 10 and shared the details of her absence in an Instagram video. “Good to be back!” she cheered in the video. “My voice is almost back. I’ve been battling laryngitis since Sunday.

“I would love to say it’s because I was partying over the weekend but it was just pickleball,” Roberts joked. She went on to do her Morning Message of Prayer, something she frequently shares on social media.

Fans were quick to let Roberts know how much they had been missing her in the comment section of her video. “What an awesome message and prayer!” one person wrote. “I’m so happy you are feeling better Robin.”

Another commented, “thankful to have our RR et al back again.” Someone else said, Exactly what I needed to hear this morning. Thank you! Continue to feel better!” Another thanked Roberts for her “daily inspiration!”

Her Previous Health Issues

This is not the first time Roberts has missed shows due to health issues. The anchor was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and went into remission. Just five years later, though, Roberts was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare blood and bone marrow disease.

Additionally, her longtime partner, Amber Laign, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021. “I went through [cancer treatment] twice, barely shed a tear,” Roberts said of her partner’s diagnosis, according to People. “I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.”

“I’m able to kind of give her a roadmap because I’ve gone through it, but she’s also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver,” she continued. “And I didn’t realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber—because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I’m doing the same thing for her.”

Roberts’ absence from Good Morning America over the last few days had many worried it was something serious. Her fans are glad she’s made a full recovery from her bout of laryngitis and are happy she’s showing up on their TV screens again!

