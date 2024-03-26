robert-pattison-and-suki-waterhouse-confirm-arrival-of-first-child-with-sweet-photos

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are now officially on diaper duty with the arrival of their first baby.

The Mail Online recently published footage of The Batman actor pushing a stroller while walking with the Daisy Jones & The Six actress in Los Angeles.

The actors opted for a casual look during the outing, sporting caps and sunglasses. They were accompanied by Suki’s mother, Elizabeth.

In the video, Pattison was shown transferring their baby from the stroller to a car seat as Elizabeth disassembled the pram and placed it in the vehicle.

PARENTS! Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson on a stroll with their baby this week Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/t3cPxwAAR0 — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) March 26, 2024

Few Details on the New Bundle of Joy Are Known

The couple has not disclosed any information regarding their rumored new addition, such as their gender and birth date.

The most recent public sighting of Waterhouse was on February 24, when she was still in the later stages of pregnancy. On that occasion, she and Pattinson were observed taking a stroll in Los Angeles.

Since that week, Waterhouse’s social media accounts have been inactive. Her final post on February 28 announced the completion of her upcoming album, with images showing her baby bump still visibly present.

Suki Waterhouse Announced Her Pregnancy With Robert Pattinson Back in November

Waterhouse officially revealed her pregnancy back in November during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City. She owned the stage in a stunning dress that stylishly highlighted her baby bump.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” Waterhouse told the cheering audience. “I’m not sure if it’s working,” she quipped.

only suki waterhouse would confirm she’s pregnant this way pic.twitter.com/hpLSW8BZpu — em🍉 (@sukimilkteeth) November 19, 2023

This is the first child for both Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson. The couple has reportedly been in a relationship for over five years.

They made their first public appearance together on the red carpet in December 2022 at the Dior Men’s Fall Show in Giza, Egypt.

Pattinson and Waterhouse are said to be presently engaged to tie the knot. People disclosed that they went from being boyfriend and girlfriend to becoming future husband and wife in December 2023.

“They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” an insider told the outlet. However, this has not been officially confirmed by the couple.

Meanwhile, it seems Pattinson will have plenty of time for his fatherly duties. The Batman: Part II hasn’t started production and isn’t slated for release until 2026.