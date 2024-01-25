Robert De Niro Cries About Raising ‘Wondrous’ Daughter Gia, 9 Months

Less than a year after welcoming his seventh child, daughter Gia, Robert De Niro opens up about raising the adorable and wondrous baby girl.

While speaking for AARP The Magazine’s February/March 2024 issue, De Niro discussed raising Gia with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. “It feels great,” he said. Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It’s wondrous.”

Also discussing the little one’s cuteness, De Niro said, “When she gets older – who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking, and watching and observing.”

Robert de Niro and Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia on April 6, 2023. However, the acting icon didn’t announce the birth of his baby girl until a little over a month later. As he spoke about his other six children, de Niro corrected the ET Canada reporter and said, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

The 80-year-old actor’s other children are Drena, Raphael, Julian, Aaron, Elliot, and Helen Grace. Their ages range from 12 to 52.

Robert De Niro Says Parenting Never Gets Easier At Any Age

Weeks after welcoming Gia, Robert De Niro spoke to Extra about welcoming another child in his older years. “I’m okay with it,” De Niro explained. “I’m good at it.”

De Niro then said that raising children never gets easier no matter what age you are. Chen also spoke to CBS News about the troubling situation that happened to her during the pregnancy.

“It was like everything was starting to fall down on itself,” she explained. “Like, my face was melting on itself. And then a week after giving birth, that was when it all hit.”

Robert De Niro’s significant other said she was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, which causes severe muscle weakness or facial paralysis. Thankfully, the actor was very supportive and sweet during the situation.

“He tried to say that he didn’t see any difference,” she continued, noting he claimed he didn’t see any changes. “He was like, ‘No… You look fine.’”

While she was being treated for the condition, Chen said she was unable to smile at the baby. “I couldn’t give her kisses. That’s what made me self-conscious. The thing I did worry about was ‘What if it didn’t get better?’ Was my kid going to get made fun of for having the weird-looking mom? That’s the only time, like, vanity comes into play. It’s how it affects the child.”

Despite the situation, Chen said that Gia was able to make things better. “She made [life] more fun.”