rob-schneider-says-the-us-must-restore-the-military-draft-amid-iran-conflict

As the conflict with Iran continues, Rob Schneider says that the US should restore the military draft.

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The Grown Ups star took to X to share his idea, quoting President John F. Kennedy.

“‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’ – John F. Kennedy,” he wrote. “We must once again recommit ourselves to one Nation under God, indivisible. Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our nation’s young people.”

Although he has never served in the military, the actor further suggested that “each and every American, at eighteen years of age, must serve two years of military service.” This could do be partially overseas or “in country in a volunteer capacity.”

“Being a citizen of the United States gives us unparalleled freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world,” he continued. “However, these freedoms that we cherish do not come without a cost.”

Schneider further stated, “By protecting and preserving these freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed, or religion, will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other.”

Schneider Points Out Other Nations Require Their ‘Young Citizens’ to Serve

Continuing with his stance, Schneider said many nations “require their young citizens to serve their country.” He pointed out that until “recently,” the US did as well.

“This would serve many purposes in our society,” he explained. “We would have all of our young men and women put into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives, we would always have a standing army ready at all times including for domestic problems like natural disasters.”

Schneider then noted that unlike “today’s universities,” young Americans will learn how “truly great country is and how unique and incredible are the Freedoms that this Nation bestows upon them.”

“Service is a solemn reminder of the men and women before them who ‘paid the last full measure of devotion’ so that we may enjoy these Freedoms,” he continued. Also, very importantly, we would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our Nation’s interests.”

The actor further stressed that the discussion and implementation of his strategy “must begin.”

“To the young people of America, this is your country and your future,” he added. “We will leave this great and Free Nation in your good hands for your children and for your children’s children. God Bless the United States of America!”