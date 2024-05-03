Rob Marciano’s Former Co-Workers Defend Him After ‘GMA’ Firing

Rob Marciano’s former co-workers have stepped up to defend him after he was fired from GMA.

Marciano was fired by ABC News after a “heated screaming match.” The GMA weatherman reportedly already had a troubled past with some of his colleagues. Back in 2022, he also allegedly made his colleagues feel uncomfortable after “oversharing” about his divorce. In fact, according to Page Six, Marciano was previously denied access to the ABC News Times Square Studios for this very reason.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source said.

Another insider added that “there was a period where there were some issues, a number of alarming events.”

However, some of his other former co-workers have spoken out to defend his name.

Former Co-Workers of Rob Marciano Defend Him After ‘GMA’ Firing

According to Rob’s former colleagues, his departure from the outlet was “unexpected.”

“Rob is always positive, hands-on, and never anything but professional,” a source told PEOPLE. “People enjoy working with him and he’s not difficult to work with … The Rob Marciano being portrayed is not the Rob Marciano we know.”

“Rob has always been nothing but professional,” the insider continued. “He is truly invested in his segments, and cares a tremendous amount about his final work product.”

A female editor also added, “Rob was always such a nice guy, and I loved when he stopped by my edit room to check on his weather packages.”

Additionally, yet another female co-worker of a decade stated that her “heart hurts” after hearing all the negative commentary about Rob.

“Rob is great. No one championed my career in that building more than he did and no one took care of the crew in the field better than he did in my 10 years of working there,” she said. “I had plenty of really bad encounters at CNN and people who treated me terribly.”

A fourth colleague, another woman, echoed the same sentiment. She stated that Rob was the “nicest, most professional, and respectful person I’ve ever worked with.”

“He was hard-working and kind to everyone,” she said. “So many people in news can be cut-throat, or creepy, or generally unpleasant, but Rob is not one of them.”