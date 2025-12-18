Rob and Michele Reiner Update — Official Manner of Death and Causes of Death Confirmed

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has released the official cause of death for Rob and Michele Reiner.

Videos by Suggest

The Medical Examiner identified “multiple sharp force injuries” as the cause of death for the couple, according to TMZ.

The report confirms initial information provided by law enforcement and the L.A. County District Attorney’s office. The Medical Examiner cited no other causes of death for the 78-year-old filmmaker and his 68-year-old wife. The Medical Examiner’s report was released yesterday, the same day the couple’s youngest son, Nick, appeared in court, facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The report from investigator Jennifer Hertzog and two deputy medical examiners officially lists the manner of death as “homicide.” The report notes that the bodies are “ready for release.”

Per Deadline, the Medical Examiner’s office lists the Reiners’ date of death as December 14, 2025. This ends speculation about when the couple was killed over the weekend.

Nick Reiner Did Not Enter a Plea During a Wednesday Hearing

Meanwhile, Nick Reiner is in custody in downtown Los Angeles after being arrested and charged with murder by the LAPD. His arrest came just hours after his sister, Romy, found their parents’ mutilated bodies in the master bedroom of their Brentwood home.

LAPD officers investigate the deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, at their home in Brentwood, California, on December 14. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

If convicted, Reiner faces life in prison without parole or, under “special circumstances,” potentially the death penalty.

During a brief hearing on Wednesday, 32-year-old Reiner, shackled and accompanied by his lawyer Alan Jackson, did not enter a plea. He is scheduled to return to court on January 6.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan, and Jake Reiner at ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ Los Angeles Premiere in September. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Romy Reiner and her older brother Jake released a statement mourning the loss of their parents, calling it a “horrific and devastating loss” and saying it is “something that no one should ever experience.” Speaking of Rob and Michele, they said: “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

However, even with Nick Reiner charged, the LAPD’s investigation into the deaths is ongoing. The Medical Examiner’s case also remains open, with a final report not expected for at least 90 days.