official-murder-charges-against-nick-reiner-announced-by-prosecutors

Nick Reiner, son of beloved filmmaker Rob Reiner, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents.

Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with killing the 78-year-old actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced at a news conference alongside LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

“Their loss is beyond tragic, and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice,” Hochman said, per the Associated Press.

In addition to the two counts of first-degree murder, prosecutors have included special circumstances of multiple murders and an allegation that the defendant used a knife. These additions could result in a more severe sentence.

Hochman’s office has not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones but for our entire city,” McDonnell added. “We will continue to support the Reiner family and ensure that every step forward is taken with care, dignity, and resolve.”

Nick Reiner Initial Court Appearance is Expected on Wednesday

The announcement came two days after the couple was found dead from stab wounds in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. Police said Nick Reiner was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area, about 14 miles from the crime scene, and did not resist.

Reiner was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Tuesday, but it was postponed to Wednesday. His attorney, Alan Jackson, stated that Reiner was not transported from the jail to the courthouse for medical reasons.

Jackson is a high-profile attorney who represented Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles trial and Karen Read in her Massachusetts trial. He was also a central figure in the HBO documentary about the Read case.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan, and Jake Reiner at ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ Los Angeles Premiere in September. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

A law enforcement official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said investigators believe Rob and Michele Singer Reiner died from stab wounds.

Rob Reiner, son of comedian Carl Reiner, first gained fame as an actor on the sitcom All in the Family. He later directed beloved films like This Is Spinal Tap (1984), Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), and Misery (1990). Michele was a photographer who later became a film producer.

Rob and Michele met during the production of When Harry Met Sally… They married in 1989 and had three children together: Jake, Nick, and Romy.