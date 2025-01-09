Driver Rams Car Head-On in Scary Road Rage Video

A Canadian man is facing a slew of legal charges after a terrifying road rage incident was caught on camera.

James Turner told CTV News that was driving in Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, when he saw an oncoming driver swerve into the wrong lane. He flashed his lights at the white Toyota Rav 4 as a courtesy. However, the other driver did not take it as one.

The still-unnamed driver pulled over to the side of the road, swung around and hit Turner’s car head-on. They didn’t stop there, continuing to ram Turner in the wall of a bridge.

Turner made a terrified call to authorities, sharing his location and repeatedly insisting, “I’m in danger!”

“He’s going to try to run me into the bridge. I’m in danger right now,” he says in a dashcam clip. “[I’m] on the bridge, on the bridge!”

He said his life flashed before his eyes during the harrowing ordeal.

“The bridge — it’s at least a 200-foot drop into a frozen/cold/icy water that’s very deadly at this time of year as local people well know,” he told CTV. “So when you see him push me onto the bridge and slam me against the side, I was worried. I wondered if my legacy was good. Whether or not I’d been kind enough, whether or not I was a good example to my nephews and nieces and my future stepchildren.”

While Turner escaped the road rage incident mercifully unscathed, one Ontario Provincial police offer was injured during the arrest.

“After the collision, the OPP made several attempts to stop the vehicle which resulted in the deployment of a spike belt. The suspect vehicle was stopped, and the driver was arrested,” the Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement, according to CTV News 43.

The suspect now faces numerous charges including two counts of assaulting police with a weapon — in this case, his vehicle. He also faces charges for assaulting police causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, and fleeing police.










