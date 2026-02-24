Riley Green Cast in Major CBS Show

Country music star Riley Green will make his acting debut in the upcoming CBS drama Marshals, the network has confirmed.

The neo-Western series, a spinoff of the hit franchise Yellowstone, is going to premiere on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Green, 37, best known for his chart-topping country music career, joins the Yellowstone spin-off Marshals as a guest star. He will appear in more than one episode, unlike most country-star cameos.

Riley Green will play Garrett, a former U.S. Navy SEAL who crosses paths with members of the Marshals unit as he works to “put the demons of his past to rest,” according to casting details shared by Variety.

In a statement shared with the outlet, he said, “I’m so excited to be joining the cast of Marshals. Being on set with my buddy Luke Grimes made the experience even more memorable.”

“This is my first go around in the acting space and I couldn’t have asked for a better introduction to this world.”

A Country Star Enters The Taylor Sheridan Frey

Marshals continues the story of Kayce Dutton (played by Grimes), who transitions from life on the Yellowstone Ranch to working with an elite U.S. Marshals unit in Montana. The series blends Western drama with law-enforcement action as Kayce and his team navigate complex cases while balancing personal struggles.

The CBS cast includes a mix of familiar faces from the Yellowstone universe and new additions. Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill return in their roles from the original series, while actors such as Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, and Tatanka Means join the ensemble in principal parts.

Producers and showrunners have positioned Marshals as a key part of CBS’s 2026 lineup, aiming to attract both loyal Yellowstone fans and new viewers with its blend of character-driven storytelling and action-oriented plots.

Green’s casting highlights a growing trend of musicians crossing into scripted television, and his appearance in Marshals could open new opportunities in acting after a successful music career.