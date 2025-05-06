rihanna-reveals-pregancy-at-met-gala

Putting her personal life front and center, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala on Monday evening.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker, who co-chaired this year’s event, displayed her baby bump on the blue carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a black business-like Marc Jacobs-designed ensemble.

Rihanna revealed a new pregnancy while at the Met Gala. Photo by John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock; Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

Her partner A$AP Rocky, who was also co-chairing, arrived separately. He wore a custom all-black ensemble from his label AWGE.

A$AP Rocky confirmed Rihanna was pregnant just before she hit the blue carpet. “Rihanna’s outfit tonight is… I don’t know, whatever, just don’t cover her baby bump, you dig?”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically linked since 2020, but went public with their romance in 2021. Their first son was born in 2022, and they welcomed a second son in 2023.

Along with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s Met Gala. LeBron James was the honorary chair.

A$AP Rocky Was Found Not Guilty of Felony Assault Months Before Met Gala

Rihanna’s pregnancy debut at the Met Gala comes just months after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault.

The rapper was accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at his former friend and A$AP Mob member, A$AP Relli, during an altercation in November 2021. He was charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

During the trial, district attorney John Lewin asked the jury not to be “swayed” by Rihanna’s presence. She appeared in court to support the rapper throughout the trial.

“This is not something you’re allowed to consider,” Lewin stated. “We are all responsible for what we do. I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments… he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end, that’s what he’s entitled to.”

