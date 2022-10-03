Ricki Lake Shares The Products That Made The Amazing Difference In Her 30-Year Hair Loss Struggle

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

More than half of all women experience hair loss at some point in their lives. That said, female pattern baldness is the most common type of hair loss in women. It is generally caused by hormones, aging, or genetics.

A loss of hair can cause a cascade of negative emotions, such as stress, anxiety, and even depression. In Google search results, ’causes of women’s hair loss’ has hit the top fourth spot among women over 40.

Despite being a silent pandemic for most, many celebrities, such as Alyssa Milano and Jada Pinkett Smith, have spoken out on the matter, building awareness and support for the various conditions that can cause hair loss.

Ricki Lake, an Emmy award-winning talk show host, recently shared powerful before and after photos of her hair loss on Instagram. Furthermore, she discusses how she has fought back with what she calls a simple and easy protocol.

Lake had been struggling with thinning hair for 30 years. The TV host claimed a number of factors left her strands weak and shedding, including hormonal changes from pregnancies and birth control, unhealthy dieting practices, and plain ol’ stress.

As is the struggle for many, Lake spent years experimenting with various products and treatments to reverse her thinning locks. From steriod shots to hiding her condition with extensions, she left no stone unturned. The constant testing and dissapointment took its toll, though, and Lake had resided herself not having the luscious, healthy hair of her dreams.

That all changed one New Year’s Day. With a renewed vigor of taking control of her own confidence, Lake shaved her head and posted an empowering message of self acceptance on Instagram. As luck would have it, it was not much longer that she discovered Harklinikken and embraked on a hair growth journey that actually worked for her.

Lake’s Holy Grail For Hair Growth

Beyond Ricki Lake, Harklinikken has been hailed by many as a game changer when it comes to hair growth. So, what sets it apart from the rest?

Harklinikken simply means “hair clinic” in Danish, and like its name, it specializes in customized hair restoration treatments. It was first founded in 1992 by Lars Skjoth in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Harklinikken differs in that it embraces diversity. Harklinikken notes that ethnic and environment-based differences in hair and scalps exist, including climate, water, nutrition, and many other factors. Thus, their extract is completely customized to the hair needs of each client. Clean products are also a must, so several toxins are avoided, such as colorants, perfumes, essential oils, and parabens.

By focusing on specific hair and scalp needs, the Harklinikken systems may help you on your journey to vibrant, healthy, and beautiful hair. In order to achieve optimal results, they recommend getting a personal hair assessment before you begin.

In a recent Instagram post, Lake wrote, “I am confident that my Harklinikken treatment regimen works so effectively because it’s customized to my specific hair and scalp needs.”

For now, check out some of the Harklinkken products Lake attributes to her amazing success!

Lake credits Harklinikken’s uniquely customized extract for making the biggest difference in her hair growth journey. As the cornerstone to Harklinikken’s treatment plan, each formulation is designed for the clients’ unqiue needs and is even optimized over the course of treatment. To find the right extract for you, Harklinkken makes its easy to take a hair assessment online or book an inperson or online consultation.

Along with the extract, Lake uses Harklinikken’s Balancing Shampoo. The mild, unscented shampoo is designed to provide a deep clean without irritating the scalp. Mustard seed oil and organic oats are key ingredients in helping to reduce breakage and split ends.

Lake follows up her shampooing with Harklinikken’s Daily Conditioner. Avocado oil and aloe vera help to leave strands hydrated without weighing them down. Designed for daily use, the lightweight formula focuses on improving hair’s elasticity and smoothness, making it much more manageable post-shower.

The last step in Lake’s routine is Harklinikken’s Leave-In Hair Hydrating Crème. Similar to the conditioner, the lightweight cream is designed to aid against breakage by improving hair’s elasticity. Adding touchable shine, the multi-tasking cream also acts as a heat protectant and can be used in both damp and dry hair.

If you’re interested in trying Ricki Lake’s go-to products, Amazon offers a bundle of the Balacing Shampoo, Daily Conditioner, and Hyrdating Crème. Dubbed the Essentials Kit, you’ll receive full size versions of all three products at a 15% savings.

If you’re interested in learning more, Lake recommends starting by taking Harklinikken’s free online assessment. Taking just a matter of minutes, this easy assesment will kick start the process of formulating your custom extract and finding the right additional products for your unique hair needs.

