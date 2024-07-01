Rick Ross Attacked by Drake Fans for Playing ‘Not Like Us’ in Chaotic Video

Rick Ross and his crew were allegedly assaulted by Drake fans after playing Kendrick Lamar’s diss track in Canada over the weekend.

According to All Hip Hop, the incident occurred at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver. The event’s DJ played Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” causing a group of Drake fans to grow enraged.

Following an exchange of words, a man punched Ross in the face. The punch led to an all-out brawl that was caught on camera. The footage is now circulating online.

YouTuber and podcaster, Sound, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the footage. “New angle shows full incident,” he wrote.

“Starting off with Rick Ross getting punched in the face in Canada by someone in the crowd. You can hear someone say as ‘Not Like Us’ is playing, ‘Turn that s— off, wanna bang out?’”

Ross’ DJ, DJ Sam, was also involved in the brawl.

Although Drake does not seem to be involved in the situation, he did like a post showing Rick Ross and his crew getting jumped.

The brawl comes one year after Rick Ross praised Drake during his appearance on Drink Champs. “Me and Drizzy, our relationship is most definitely is real close.”

“Imma be honest, I don’t know how much music we got, because it’s so easy working with the homie. Imma be honest. We in the two percentile when it comes to writers and creators. It’s called a two percentile.”

Rick Ross and Drake’s Feud Started Earlier This Year

Despite Rick Ross previously stating that he and Drake were “real close,” apparently things have changed between the duo.

According to Billboard, the friendship turned sour when Drake invited Ross’ ex Cristina Mackey to his It’s All A Blur – Big as the What? Tour stop in Miami in March 2024. Ross and Mackey had confirmed their split just before the show. Drake’s invitation caused Ross to unfollow him on Instagram.

A month later, it was revealed that Rick Ross was a target in Drake’s “Push Ups” diss track. Others targeted in the song were Kenrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and Future.

“I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky/“ Drake raps about Ross. “Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n—- turnin’ 50/ Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy/ Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business.”

Responding to the song, Rick Ross posted in his Instagram Stories, “I just realized BBL Drizzy called his mommy on me. He shared their text messages between each other.

“Ah, cupcake Drake. Tell your momma you stayed out past your curfew, white boy. You wanted to hang at the park with the n—-s, smoke weed with the n—-s while we washed our old school Chevys.”