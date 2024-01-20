Rick Harrison’s Son Dead at 39, ‘Pawn Stars’ Fans Mourn

Following the news that Rick Harrison’s son, Adam, passed away at the age of 39, Pawn Stars fans were quick to react to the devastating news.

As previously reported, Adam Harrison passed away from a drug overdose. His family was informed about what happened on Friday, Jan. 19. The Harrison family issued a statement about the situation. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for piracy as we grieve his loss.”

Rick Harrison also took to Instagram to speak out about what happened. “You will always be in my heart!” Harrison wrote in the post, which features an image of him and Adam eating a meal together. “I love you Adam.”

Pawn Stars fans quickly shared their love and support for Harrison during this difficult time. “Sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote. “My condolences.”

Another fan offered condolences to Rick Harrison while also speaking out about the fentanyl problem in America. “The fentanyl situation is out of control in this country,” they wrote. “And nobody seems to be doing anything meaningful about it.”

The fan also encouraged Harrison to use his platform to help change that. “I hope Adam and the Old Man are coming with new ways to mess with Corey,” they added.

Adam is one of Harrison’s three children. His other sons are Corey and Jake. Although he worked at the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop with his dad, Adam didn’t appear on Pawn Stars.

Corey also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother. “Wax wtf,” he wrote. “I will always love you, Bubba.”

The Death of Adam Comes Nearly Six Years After Rick Harrison’s Father ‘Old Man’ Died

The unfortunate news of Adam’s death comes nearly six years after Rick Harrison went through the tragic loss of his father, Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison. The patriarch of the family died in 2018 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was 77 years old at the time.

“Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Harrison wrote about his father. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn, and his many fans the world over.”

Rick Harrison also described his father as being his hero. “I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as a dad. that I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.”