Richard Tandy, Electric Light Orchestra Keyboardist, Dead at 76

Richard Tandy, keyboardist for Electric Light Orchestra, is dead at the age of 76.

On May 1, Jeffrey Lynne OBE, founder of the band, posted a statement about the loss of Tandy. “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of my long-time collaborator and dear friend Richard Tandy.”

“He was a remarkable musician & friend and I’ll cherish the lifetime of memories we had together. Sending all my love to Sheila & the Tandy family. Jeff Lynne.”

Lynne also shared a slideshow of photos and videos of Tandy with him and the band.

Singer-songwriter Mike Batt said, “So sorry to hear this news, Jeff. You did great work together. My condolences to his loved ones. 🙏 Mike 😔”

Another person added, “Terrible loss 😢 Condolences to you and the Tandy family…..sending love, hugs and prayers of comfort for all of you We will cherish our memories of him as well 😊”

Richard Tandy joined ELO after the group released their first album in 1972. He was the band’s bass player initially but became the keyboardist after Roy Wood’s departure.

Additionally, in 2017, Tandy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Electric Light Orchestra also just recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Fans Mourn the Death of ELO’s Richard Tandy

The loss of Tandy is felt by all involved, as he goes down as a phenomenal musician, bandmate, and friend. Several individuals have expressed their sadness and condolences on X (formerly Twitter).

“I used to sit in my moms car in the driveway and listen to her tape of ELO,” one fan wrote.

“Electric Light Orchestra’s Richard Tandy has died aged 76. Along with Jeff Lynne, he was the only other member who was in all three of the band’s line ups. That’s him on the Minimoog, Mellotron, Clavinet, and piano, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” another posted, along with a picture of Tandy back in the day.