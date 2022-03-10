Richard Simmons Now: A Status Update On His Life And Health In 2022

Is Richard Simmons still alive? If you are or ever were a fan of the fitness guru, you may find yourself asking this question. That’s because he’s essentially been a recluse since 2014, steering clear of public appearances and maintaining an alarmingly low profile for someone as extroverted and flashy as he once was. So where is Richard Simmons now? Has his retreat from the spotlight affected his net worth? Here’s a look at the life of Richard Simmons today, along with an overview of his decades-long career.

Richard Simmons Is Now 73 Years Old

(Photo by Getty Images)

Born on July 12th, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Richard Simmons’s foray into fitness was the result of his own struggles with weight when he was young. He told the New York Times that he reached a whopping 268 pounds when he was a teen and that it negatively affected all aspects of his life. ”I was handicapped all my life until I lost weight,” he told the publication. ”I was always the first in line for lunch, and the last to be chosen for sports. I know how it feels.”

Simmons’s motivation to shed the pounds came as a result of an anonymous note he found tacked to his car’s windshield that said, “Fat people die young. Please don’t die.” Simmons says he resolved at that moment to get in shape and lose weight. (Which he did—112 pounds in two months, according to a 1981 article in People magazine). The note also inspired him to help others slim down, which led to his 40-plus-year career as an exercise instructor, author, TV personality, and fitness icon.

Is He Still In The Fitness World?

Simmons opened his own health center in 1974. Offering exercise classes and a place to connect with other people on their fitness journey, Slimmons Studio became enormously popular and remained open for more than 40 years. The success of the studio led to Simmons’s first book, Never Say Diet, which was published in 1980. He went on to publish 11 more titles throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, including The Better Body Book, Farewell to Fat, Still Hungry After All These Years: My Story, and Steam Away the Pounds.

Simmons also received significant media attention as a result of his successes. Audiences loved his flamboyant personality and upbeat attitude, which landed him frequent guest spots on popular talk shows such as Larry King Live, The Howard Stern Show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, and Late Show With David Letterman.

By the early ’90s, Simmons had established himself as a beloved TV personality known for his bubbly nature and offbeat way of promoting health and fitness. “It’s okay to be silly, to be crazy,” the exercise guru told People magazine. “It makes no difference what I do as long as I get my point across.” In addition to his media appearances and books, Simmons released a slew of successful exercise videos and DVDs over the years (more than two dozen!), including the enormously popular Sweating to the Oldies series.

Simmons Disappeared In 2014

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

After more than four decades in the public eye, Richard Simmons suddenly retreated from the spotlight. At first, the fitness icon attributed his reclusiveness to a knee injury and the surgery he was struggling to recover from. “I am so touched by the outpouring of love and concern I have received today,” he said in a 2014 statement released by his management team. “I have had a tough time dealing with this injury, as it is keeping me from doing what I truly love to do, and that is to teach classes around the world. Keep on sweatin’!”

But as the years went on and the vivacious TV personality continued to stay hidden from the world, people began to suspect something more was going on. In 2016, Simmons shocked the dedicated members of his fitness community by closing his beloved studio after more than 40 years in business. Soon after, rumors began surfacing regarding Simmons’s whereabouts, including theories that he was being held against his will by his housekeeper. That theory was brought to light by the 2017 podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which devoted eight episodes to speculating about the fitness star’s state of being.

Simmons did release a response to the podcast assuring his fans that he was alright. “Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes,” the 2017 statement said. “You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”

While the statement quieted some of the fervor over Simmons’s well-being, many people were quick to point out that it was delivered through representatives and not Simmons himself. The same sentiment was expressed in 2020 when the fitness icon re-released old exercise tapes on his YouTube channel to encourage his fans to exercise during the COVID-19 lockdown. The announcement was made to media outlets via a statement from a representative—the fitness guru did not promote the videos in any sort of public appearance that confirmed proof of life.

Richard Simmons’ Net Worth In 2022

(Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

We may never know the truth about Richard Simmons’s decision to steer clear of the spotlight after years of being in front of the camera. But it hasn’t seemed to affect his net worth, which CelebrityNetWorth.com estimates to be about $20 million. Clearly, he’s got some smart business managers who know how to repurpose his old career milestones—in 2017, he signed with a well-known management company to oversee licensing, merchandising, and endorsements deals.

Whatever Richard Simmons is up to, we hope he is comfortable and happy!