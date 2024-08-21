Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death at 76 Revealed

The cause of death for 76-year-old fitness icon Richard Simmons has been revealed.

Simmons died from “complications from recent falls and heart disease.” Simmons’ brother, Lenny Simmons, confirmed the news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office,” family spokesperson Tom Estey said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” Estey continued. “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed.”

“The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Simmons died on Saturday, July 13 at the age of 76. The fitness icon’s housekeeper called authorities to the home around 10 a.m. They pronounced Simmons dead on the scene.

“When I saw him, he looked peaceful,” the housekeeper said. She also stated that, at the time, she thought Simmons might have had a heart attack.

