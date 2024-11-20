Richard Gere Gives Savannah Guthrie the Middle Finger on ‘Today’ Show, Gets Scolded Afterward

Richard Gere wasn’t an officer or a gentleman this morning, shooting the bird to flabbergasted Today host Savannah Guthrie.

“You just did an obscene gesture on this family morning show!” a shocked Guthrie blurted to Gere. “I’m bleeping you!” she added, using her papers to cover Gere’s dangerous fingers.

However, the rude gesture isn’t as random as it seems.

The 75-year-old was reenacting a scene from his forthcoming espionage series, The Agency, set to premiere on Paramount+/Showtime.

To preview the show, Today aired a clip featuring Gere in the new show, but it ended just before he seemingly gave the finger. Taking matters into his own hands (so to speak), Gere completed the scene live on air.

“You didn’t show but that’s what I did in the piece!” Gere exclaimed. “That’s what the clip was!”

“That’s what the clip was, but we cut that part out. But then you did it live!” Guthrie, 52, shot back.

“I could see that, but it didn’t make any sense without that!” a defensive Gere replied.

Of course, Gere isn’t the only elderly star to have misbehaved on Today. Veteran pop star Cher also dropped the F-word on the show recently.

Gere’s ‘Today’ Gaffe Follows Another Veteran Celeb Dropping the F-Bomb on Air

“You know, Cher was on here doing an f-bomb yesterday, so I don’t know what’s happening!” Guthrie bemoaned on the incident.

The day before, Cher, 78, used the unholy expletive while discussing her divorce from her late ex-husband, Sonny Bono.

Cher, who recently published her memoir, shared with Hoda Kotb her experience of seeking advice from Lucille Ball during a time of marital struggles with Bono. When Kotb, 60, inquired about Ball’s counsel, Cher quipped, “I can’t say it on TV. Do you want to bleep it?”

Kotb reassured Cher that they would censor it, prompting her to continue.

“She said, ‘F–k him, you’re the one with the talent,’” Cher blurted.

Kotb and the rest of the Today team behind the scenes audibly gasped and laughed when Cher used the profanity. Apparently, despite Kotb’s reassurance, the expletive went out over the air live.

“Okay, we didn’t get the seven-second, but we will get it for the next feed,” Kotb reasoned.

“Well, you said I could!” Cher insisted, feeling betrayed.

Meanwhile, The Agency drops Nov. 29 on Paramount+/Showtime. It won’t be censored.